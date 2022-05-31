ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

After 25 years and billions spent, LIRR coming to Manhattan’s east side by year’s end

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nI72y_0fwCkGVw00

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Long Islanders will finally have easy access to Manhattan’s eastside.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA announced Tuesday the new terminal at Grand Central for LIRR trains will be complete by the end of the year. State leaders are promising the major project, decades in the making, will be a game changer for the 2.8 million residents of Long Island. They also said regular riders who use Penn Station and the Metro North will see the benefit.

“The future is 2022, this will be accomplished completed in its entirety… by the end of this year,” Hochul said. “That is our commitment.”

Certain Long Island Rail Road trains will now stop along one of tracks at the new Grand Central linked terminal. Still under construction, although trains are testing on the tracks, the terminal will one day feature restaurants and retail. Tuesday it picked up a new name: Grand Central Madison, named so because the easiest entrances and exits will be along Madison Avenue.

MTA officials estimate that once complete, around 160 thousand commuters will use the terminal each day to either go to work or connect to the Metro-North. They also promise that with fewer LIRR riders coming through Penn Station, there will be room for rapid improvement of that dated terminal.

“There is a close relationship between the opening of this new facility and service and the improvement of Penn,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.

He and the governor were pressed about if after all this time and $11.1 billion spent, the project would be worth it— especially with work-from-home part of the new normal.

“If you provide people with better connectivity, and it’s more convenient, the probability that they will increase their travel is much higher and we are confident in that,” Lieber said.

“If you build it they will come,” Hochul added.

When Grand Central Madison opens up to LIRR customers, those riders will be relying on a brand new and expanded schedule. The MTA said it will increase the amount of trains by around 40% during rush hour.

Preliminary schedules will be published within the next few days, and riders will have a chance for feedback before they are finalized. Discount programs are also being piloted to draw riders back to the rails.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

First fully accessible subway station opens in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Riders pay close attention to elevator and escalator projects. Only about a quarter of MTA stations are fully accessible, and the authority has prioritized new projects. Two new elevators and a walkway overpass opened at Livonia Avenue along the L train. Now, riders can access both platforms from the street via […]
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
untappedcities.com

See the Freight Tracks that Could Become the Interborough Express

Winding its way through a dozen neighborhoods across Brooklyn and Queens is a 14-mile freight rail corridor. From above, this forested right-of-way makes the shape of a backwards letter C as it curves from its terminus in Bay Ridge through southeast Brooklyn and up into Jackson Heights, Queens. While proposals to reuse and modernize this quiet section of railway have existed for decades, the idea has recently gained more traction with the backing of Governor Hochul and the January 2022 release of the MTA’s feasibility study for the so-called Interborough Express.
BROOKLYN, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Could Cap Cross-Bronx Expressway

New York City’s “hated” Cross-Bronx Expressway moves 200,000 vehicles per day through the borough, damaging the air quality in surrounding neighborhoods, writes Dave Colon in Streetsblog NYC. “The COVID-19 pandemic made the situation even more urgent, since the air pollution from traffic on the highway had already inflicted massive respiratory damage to residents of neighborhoods surrounding the highway, and those residents were then much more likely to have died of coronavirus as the pandemic raged through the city.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

West Farms: Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 1985 Honeywell Avenue

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units at 1985 Honeywell Avenue, an eight-story mixed-use building in the West Farms section of the Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by Fred Geremia Architects & Planners, and developed by Durgaj Properties, the property yields 33 residential units, according to YIMBY. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal for NYC Department of Housing, Preservation & Development are 10 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $60,000 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Welcome2TheBronx

NYC's first public observatory is coming to The Bronx

Budding astronomers and stargazers from The Bronx rejoice: New York City's FIRST public observatory is set to come to the mainland borough this year. After serving students at Nassau Community College on Long Island for over 40 years, the 12-foot tall structure is seeking a new home as it has been retired due to renovations at the school and the installation of newer equipment.
therealdeal.com

John Catsimatidis plans mixed-use Chelsea project

John Catsimatidis is beginning to redevelop some of his own properties, including a one-story commercial building in Chelsea. Catsimatidis’ Red Apple Group filed plans for a 76,000-square-foot mixed-use project at 280 Eighth Avenue in the Manhattan neighborhood, Crain’s reported. The 10-story, 113-foot-tall building will include 64 residential units, community space and ground-floor retail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Bronx senior center holds grand reopening after months of repairs

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Bronx residents danced for joy Wednesday when a beloved senior center opened after months of repairs. Back in August, seniors teamed up with lawmakers to get repairs at the Melrose Mott Haven NYCHA Senior Center. At the time, seniors ate lunch outside because they felt the conditions inside were hazardous. On […]
BRONX, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC’s plan for public internet paused under Mayor Adams

An ambitious plan to bring affordable high-speed internet to millions of people across New York City has been put on pause, leaving the poorest New Yorkers hanging while the Adams administration decides whether to proceed. The Internet Master Plan, which was announced in January 2020 by former Mayor Bill de...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#East Side#Penn Station#Grand Central Madison#Mta Chair
PIX11

LaGuardia Airport revamp: Brand new Terminal C to open this weekend

QUEENS (PIX11) — The brand new Terminal C at LaGuardia Airport will begin welcoming passengers this weekend. It marks the end of a six year, $8 billion journey that saw the Port Authority work with Delta Airlines to rebuild the dilapidated gateway to New York.  The 1.3 million square foot facility will replace Terminals C and […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants

If you were hoping the real estate market would cool off this summer, we have bad news — like the heat index, rents continue to climb in the Big Apple — as confirmed by rental search engine Zumper’s new study, showing Manhattan one-bedrooms skyrocketing to new heights, pushing renters out.  According to the study, median […] The post Like NYC Temperatures, Rent Continues to Put the Burn on Tenants appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Daily News

Legislation would revoke an estimated 60,000 parking placards from NYC employees

A pair of City Council bills to be proposed Thursday would crack down on placards used by city employees to park illegally in streets across the five boroughs. The legislation — introduced by Brooklyn Councilman Lincoln Restler — would force city agencies to revoke a majority of parking placards that are not guaranteed by collective bargaining agreements. Restler estimated that would cover ...
PIX11

PIX11

35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy