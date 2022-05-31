Natick Residents, Members Of Local Congregations Join Family Promise Metrowest In Changing Future For Families Facing Homelessness
Family Promise Metrowest (FPM), a Natick-based nonprofit, hosted their 13th Annual Walk to End Homelessness over the weekend of May 13-15 in several Metrowest cities and towns. Families, schools, congregations, and business groups participated in independent walks throughout the region, raising awareness and funds for programs that support families facing homelessness...www.naticktownnews.com
