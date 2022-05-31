Natick Residents, Members Of Local Congregations Join Family Promise Metrowest In Changing Future For Families Facing Homelessness

The team at Barber Real Estate Group, a division of William Raveis, has more than 50 years of experience in real estate, residential development and retail development. At William Raveis’ 48th Annual Awards in 2021, Barber Real Estate was named the number one real estate team in Natick, the number two team in Wellesley and the number seven team in sales volume across Massachusetts. They continue to be members of William Raveis’ Platinum Elite Club, an honor bestowed on the top 3% of agents.

NATICK, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO