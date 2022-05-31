ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick Residents, Members Of Local Congregations Join Family Promise Metrowest In Changing Future For Families Facing Homelessness

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily Promise Metrowest (FPM), a Natick-based nonprofit, hosted their 13th Annual Walk to End Homelessness over the weekend of May 13-15 in several Metrowest cities and towns. Families, schools, congregations, and business groups participated in independent walks throughout the region, raising awareness and funds for programs that support families facing homelessness...

Boy Scout Troop 1775 Celebrate 50 Years

Fifty years have seen many a campfire. This month, Natick’s Boy Scout Troop 1775 will celebrate five decades of service and adventure. “We’re a very active troop,” said Natick’s Wade Huber. He’s Scoutmaster to the organization, and his two sons are scouts. Decades ago, the...
NATICK, MA
