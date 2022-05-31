ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tyler Herro on whether he wants to be a starter: Yeah, for sure... I think I've earned it

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Ira Winderman: “Yeah, for sure… I think I’ve earned it” Tyler Herro said when asked if goal now is to become a starter.

Source: Twitter @IraHeatBeat

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Heat’s Tyler Herro on playoff lessons learned, desire to be a starter next season and his potential contract extension with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…8:04 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, “human error makes an error”; Herro addresses slump, injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

From earlier — Heat’s Erik Spoelstra addresses Lowry conditioning, Herro drop-off, Oladipo future, keeping it together. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…7:46 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

All the highlights from Heat exit interview day:

-Spoelstra reflects on season and gives his thoughts on roster

-Haslem on his future

-Herro on his hope to be starter next season

-Caleb Martin hopes to re-sign with the Heat

-And much more

miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…7:05 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: Heat’s Tyler Herro on playoff lessons learned, desire to be a starter next season and his potential contract extension with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would like to start. I think it’s my fourth year, so hopefully I’ve earned it and we’ll see what happens.” – 4:11 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Max Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, “human error makes an error”; Tyler Herro addresses postseason slump, injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin on free agency; Gabe Vincent on role; Udonis Haslem on retirement; Herro on extension; Victor Oladipo’s offseason. – 3:46 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Heat exit interview press conferences have concluded; Spoelstra and 5 players spoke. Everything notable (and there was interesting stuff) said today by Strus, Herro, Martin, Haslem, Vincent and Spo: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…3:08 PM

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Tyler Herro sums his season #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…3:07 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Interesting stuff from Herro (on starting, contract extension, playoff run), Haslem and Spoelstra in ongoing live Heat exit interview day live blog from me and @Anthony Chiang : miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:33 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro added muscle last off-season

But says that he began losing it during the season with the amount of games they play

Says the focus now will be to sustain it after adding more – 2:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro said he believed he would have been good to go for Game 1 of NBA Finals if Heat advanced. – 2:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro on his potential contract extension says, “We’ll see.” – 2:28 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Does Tyler Herro want to start next season?

“Yeah, for sure…. I’m in my fourth year and I think I’ve earned it.” pic.twitter.com/wyV51YmOxa2:28 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro on if his focus is to start next year:

“Yeah for sure.”

“It’s my fourth year. I think I’ve earned it.” – 2:27 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Udonis Haslem just spoke to the media at exit interview day. Here’s everything notable he had to say, as he remains non-committal on returning next season miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… Tyler Herro speaking now – 2:27 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Is it important for Herro to be a starter next season? “Yeah for sure. In some way I would like to start. I think I’ve earned it.” – 2:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

“Yeah, for sure,” Herro said when asked if goal now is to become a starter. – 2:27 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro says he hasn’t thought about what parts of his game he will focus on in the Summer:

“I know I need to get stronger.”

“That takes care of a lot of things.” – 2:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro says groin was minor issue until Game 3 against Boston and then basically became unplayable. – 2:27 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro mostly discussing how NBA life is so different as a focus of opposing defenses. – 2:26 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Herro: “People forget I just turned 22. As I made a jump this year, I will continue to get better. There are going to be small setbacks, where I learn. It motivates me.” Said he needs to continue to get stronger physically. – 2:25 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Tyler Herro says he hasn’t decided exactly what he wants to work on this summer but did say, “I know I want to get stronger. That takes care of a lot of things.” – 2:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Tyler Herro:

“I think people forget I just turned 22.” – 2:24 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Tyler Herro: “I think people forget I just turned 22. … There are going to be small setbacks where I learn. It motivates me.” – 2:24 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Tyler Herro, “The playoffs for me were kind of a weird ride.” – 2:24 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Udonis Haslem says he tells Tyler Herro that he’s much more than a scorer:

“He’s improved with his passing. He’s getting better with his defense.”

Talks about him dealing with the attention in the playoffs – 2:11 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

NEW: Everything notable that Erik Spoelstra just said in season-ending news conference, including his desire to get another chance with this roster; Oladipo; Herro; 3-point playoff decline and much more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…2:05 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Erik Spoelstra addresses Kyle Lowry conditioning, Tyler Herro drop-off, Victor Oladipo future, keeping it together. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…2:05 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

From AM: On Lowry, a difficult few weeks, Herro and the future: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…10:41 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Obviously, Tyler Herro was hurt, but to average 20 points and shoot 40% from deep in the regular season and then average 12 points and 22% from deep in the playoffs is wild – 9:10 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Perspective, notes, reaction on Kyle Lowry’s postseason and where he stands. PLUS Herro, other Heat things: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col…5:12 PM

Ira Winderman: Caleb Martin on his impending free agency. “I want to be here. I’ve gotten better here.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 31, 2022

Brady Hawk: Gabe Vincent says he’s proud of the play-making jumps he’s made this year: “The shot was never something I worried too much about.” -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 31, 2022

Brady Hawk: Gabe Vincent says he plans on working with Kyle Lowry in the off-season -via Twitter @BradyHawk305 / May 31, 2022

