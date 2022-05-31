ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick Congratulates Celtics, Reveals What He Likes About Team

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick congratulated the Boston Celtics on their Eastern Conference championship and NBA Finals berth while speaking with reporters during his team's OTAs on Tuesday (May 31).

"Got another big series for the Celtics, so congratulations to the team, the staff, the organization. Great accomplishment, and I'm looking forward to seeing that play out," Belichick said via CBS News .

The six-time Super Bowl champion then revealed what he liked about the local NBA team from a coaching standpoint.

"Well, I mean, obviously they've played great in the last, I don't know, two-thirds of the season, and in the playoffs," Belichick added. "Really consistent. They've got a lot of good players and play really good defense. They're tough, they hustle, they play smart basketball. Pleasure to watch. Fun to watch."

The Celtics defeated the Miami Heat, 100-96, during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday (May 29) and will look to once again become the NBA's sole leader in total championships, having been tied at 17 with the rival Los Angeles Lakers since 2020.

Boston sports have enjoyed championship dominance in the four biggest North American professional sports leagues during Belichick's tenure, with the Patriots winning six Super Bowls; the Red Sox winning four World Series titles -- including the 2004 World Series victory to end an 86-year drought -- the Bruins winning the Stanley Cup in 2011; and the Celtics winning in 2008.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
Sports
