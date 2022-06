Former Chattanooga Mocs guard Malachi Smith announced on his twitter page Thursday that he is transferring to Gonzaga. He was considered one of the top college basketball players left in the transfer portal. Smith won several awards last season in leading Chattanooga to the NCAA Tournament. He was the SoCon player of the year, and he was named the Lou Henson national player of the year, which goes to the top mid-major player in America. Last season Smith averaged 19.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 40.7% from three-point range. He recently withdrew his name from the NBA Draft process. Now Smith is going to Gonzaga. The Zags could likely be the number one team in the country heading into next season.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO