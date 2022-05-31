ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team after 33 games

By Ryan Chichester
 2 days ago

Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway’s tenure in the Mexican League lasted just 33 games.

Acereros de Monclova announced Monday that the team was moving on from Callaway, who was hired in October of last year and led the team to a 16-17 record to begin this season. in the team’s statement , it praises Callaway’s work with its players, but adds, “Unfortunately, the results force us to make moves in order to have a season that lives up to the expectations of our fans.”

Callaway managed the Mets for two seasons in 2018 and 2019, was suspended by Major League Baseball in May of 2021 for inappropriate conduct after five women who worked in sports media said they had received nude photos that spanned at least five years and through multiple stops during Callaway’s coaching career. At that point, Callaway was the pitching coach for the Angels, having already been dismissed as Mets manager.

Callaway is not eligible to work in Major League Baseball through at least the end of this season.

