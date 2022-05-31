ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Uber driver helps passengers to safety after Ybor shooting

By Mary O'Connell
 2 days ago
An Uber driver helped a group of passengers get to safety after a shooting in Ybor City this weekend.

Tampa Police said around 3 a.m. Sunday, several shots were heard from a parking lot at the intersection of 7 th Avenue and 15 th Street.

Thad Torix was in the area working as an Uber driver, getting ready to pick some people up.

“Right before I come up across the railroad tracks there, I hear what is unquestionably the sound of gunfire,” said Torix.

Torix’s dashcam was rolling at that very moment, even capturing people scattering around the street moments later.

“I messaged the young lady who has hired the Uber, and I just said, ‘This is where I am. We need to get you in this vehicle now. It’s not safe to be here. It’s time to go,” said Torix. “First, she messaged and said, ‘Hey we’re locked inside the Ritz. They won’t let us out.’ I said, 'I’m not going anywhere.' I have daughters.”

When the pick-up group was finally able to get to his truck, Torix told them to put as many people as they need in his car to get away from the area.

Thad Torix

Torix said over the last 28 years, he’s spent most of his life as a paramedic and flight paramedic, and for about 10 of those years, he was a police officer too. At that moment, something else also kicked in.

“First, be a good human. It feels good to do good, so do good things, help these people,” said Torix. “The next thing was probably dad. I am a dad, and dad mode right away kicks in.”

TPD said Tampa Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported a victim to TGH, where he is listed as stable. TPD said the shooting is under investigation.

