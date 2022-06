William “Bill” Junge passed away May 1, 2022, at Gordon Memorial Hospital. Bill was born November 19, 1925, in Crofton, Neb., to William and Clarice (Gilbertson) Junge, and was the only son of seven children. His family moved to South Dakota and Bill left the family farm near Patricia at a very young age and scratched out a living in Sheridan County, Neb. until World War II broke out and he chose to join in the fight.

