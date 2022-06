Like most everything else during the past few years, the world of motorsports was turned upside down by the global pandemic. But things are finally getting back to normal. Take for instance the 90th 24 Hours of Le Mans. The world's oldest active sports-car race is reclaiming its rightful spot on the racing calendar, with this year's 2022 Le Mans event taking place the weekend of June 11-12. Spectators are expected to return in force to an event that has a long and storied tradition of fan support.

