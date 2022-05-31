ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Supreme Court blocks Texas law on social media censorship

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court has blocked a Texas law, championed by conservatives, that aimed to keep social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from censoring users based on their viewpoints. The...

www.abcactionnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Supreme Court springs a brand new leak with Roe in the balance

The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Salon

It looks more and more like the Supreme Court leak came from the right

Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Justice Clarence Thomas tells Roe v Wade protesters that Supreme Court ‘won’t be bullied’

Justice Clarence Thomas has hit out at protesters enraged by a leaked decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, saying that the Supreme Court can’t be “bullied”.The leak of a draft opinion, that revealed a majority of justices were in favour of revoking abortion rights, set off waves of protests in more than a dozen cities across the United States this week. Justice Thomas, a hardline conservative who has strongly advocated reversing the landmark 1973 ruling, made passing reference to the outcry during an appearance at the 11th Circuit Judicial Conference in Atlanta on Friday.The 73-year-old said that as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Person
John Roberts
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Alito’s ruling is what most people want on abortion

The Supreme Court may finally overturn Roe v. Wade and uphold Mississippi’s abortion law, banning almost all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The news media and the Democrats want you to think this is an extreme position. It’s not. On both questions, Mississippi’s abortion law and the substance of Roe v. Wade, the draft opinion by Justice Samuel Alito represents the majority view of U.S. residents.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since ‘Roe’ go for justice? | Column

Chief Justice John Roberts has confirmed the accuracy of a leaked document that revealed an initial majority vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. In that memo, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the 1973 case overturning restrictive state abortion laws was “egregiously wrong from the start.” So where do the 64 million babies aborted in the U.S. since that historic decision go for justice?
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#State Supreme Court#Federal Court#Lower Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Ap#The District Court
Washington Examiner

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe, there will be a scramble in the state courts

The Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, if it overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, won’t necessarily return abortion to the democratic process. Just as Roe interpreted the Constitution to protect abortion rights, state supreme courts may interpret their respective state constitutions to do the same.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy