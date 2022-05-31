ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Three men arrested in shooting at Pelezzio Reception Venue

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 2 days ago
The Bakersfield Police Department said three men were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other charges in a May 22nd shooting at the Pelezzio Reception Venue in Downtown Bakersfield.

BPD said two men refused to allow Pelezzio Reception Venue security to search for weapons and weren't allowed to enter the business. BPD said one of the men took out a gun and shot several times into a window of the business.

Two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital, said BPD.

Bobby West, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested May 27th in the 400 block of Whitlock Street after trying to run away from officers, said BPD.

Gary Clayton, 43, of Wasco, was arrested in Wasco on May 28th after trying to run from officers, said BPD.

Anthony Felix, 22, of Bakersfield, was arrested on May 29th in the 10 block of Western Drive and was found with a reportedly stolen handgun, said BPD.

BPD said an investigation found Clayton and Felix were involved in a separate fight inside the venue, during which both took out firearms and Clayton shot at a victim while inside.

All three suspects were charged on suspicion of gang participation, attempted murder, felon in possession of firearm and various other associated charges.

Anyone with information regarding should call BPD at 661-327-7111.

