Connecticut State

Connecticut Governor and Secretary of State offer $150K salary to hire 'misinformation spotter' ahead of November elections: The watchdog is expected to trawl 4Chan, Facebook and social media sites for fake news

By Andrea Blanco For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The Connecticut government is offering a $150,000 salary to the state's first 'misinformation spotter,' ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The official job title will be security analyst, and the individual will be expected to combat misinformation 'on a full-time' basis, The New York Times first reported.

Their job will be to identify and flag information that they think may significantly disrupt election activities, and to boost the public's confidence in the fairness and accuracy of results.

It is all part of a massive campaign against alleged misinformation funded by Democrat Governor Ned Lamont, and overseen by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill.

Merril, who has joined other state secretaries on the #TrustedInfo2022 national public education effort, called misinformation 'the issue of our lifetime.'

'With the 2022 elections fast approaching, it is important to remember that election officials are the trusted sources for accurate election information,' Secretary Merrill said in January.

The job's appealing salary, $150,000, is just below twice the average income for a resident in the Constitution State.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xu5K_0fwCi1Qi00
The job listing is part of a massive campaign against misinformation funded by Democrat Governor Ned Lamont (right), and overseen by Secretary of the State Denise Merrill (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DUki5_0fwCi1Qi00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzFM5_0fwCi1Qi00
The right candidate, whose official job title will be security analyst, is expected to combat misinformation 'on a full-time' basis

The state's misinformation officer will target certain platforms, such as websites Gettr, Rumble and 4Chan, and more commonly used platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, the New York Times reported.

The initiative is part of a larger campaign by Lamont that will allocate $2 million for public information efforts to educate and inform registered voters.

An additional $4million will be allotted to Democracy Initiatives Projects, a project managed by Merrill that focuses on upgrading dated voter registration systems and election applications.

'Connecticut and American elections are free, fair, and secure, and I will continue to fight election misinformation and ensure that American elections remain trustworthy for every voter,' Merrill wrote on her official website.

According to Lamont's budget statement, 'over the last few election cycles, malicious foreign actors have demonstrated the motivation and capability to significantly disrupt election activities.'

Lamont has served as Connecticut's 89th governor since 2019, and is running for re-election. He will face Bob Stefanowski, who in the past has dodged questions on whether he supported President Donald Trump's election claims.

In the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election, during which Trump and his supporters alleged that processes had been 'rigged,' several state governments have bolstered their efforts to combat false election claims.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan launched a similar campaign to 'prebunk' election claims by confronting voters with facts before they are exposed to misinformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ozIou_0fwCi1Qi00
According to Lamont's budget statement, 'over the last few election cycles, malicious foreign actors have demonstrated the motivation and capability to significantly disrupt election activities.'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dxLDB_0fwCi1Qi00
Above, A poll worker waits for voters behind protective plexiglass as a Covid-19 precaution at Greenwich High School in Greenwich, Connecticut on November 3, 2020

'Our best tool in the fight against false information is true information,' said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. 'We are committed to reaching Oregon voters early and often so the first thing they hear about Oregon elections is the truth.'

The Idaho Secretary of State has also launched educational efforts such as video series to minimize the effect of false election claims on voters.

Last year, an Arizona audit debunked several false claims raised by Trump, after the state's Maricopa County reviewed 2.1 million ballots and found his claims baseless.

According to the New York Times, Colorado has also hired three cybersecurity experts to monitor sites known for disseminating misinformation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vB9p0_0fwCi1Qi00
 On the federal level, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to join the so-called fight against disinformation by establishing a disinformation board and hiring Nina Jankowicz, but the effort backfired

Debunked claims about the 2020 election

Claim: 'States stopped counting on election night with Trump comfortably ahead'

Fact: Poll workers often stop counting ballots late on election night, and then continue their task.

Claim: 'Late arriving ballots were counted'

Fact: Only those ballots that arrived to the districts by Election Day were counted.

Claim: 'Non-residents voted in the states where they used to reside'

Fact: Two lawsuits bringing up these concerns were reviewed and dismissed.

Claim: Dead people voted

Fact: The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency confirmed this claim was unfounded.

Source: FactCheck.org

On the federal level, the Department of Homeland Security attempted to join the so-called fight against disinformation by establishing a disinformation board and hiring Nina Jankowicz, but the effort backfired.

Republicans and free speech advocates raised complaints against the board and its purpose, leading to Janowicz's resignation.

The board was also paused.

Former President Barack Obama has also voiced his concerned about election denialists and American's weakened election confidence.

'In recent years, we've seen how quickly disinformation spreads, especially on social media. This has created real challenges for our democracy,' Obama tweeted in April, announcing his foundation will support leaders struggling with misinformation concerns.

'Part of the reason it’s hard to bring about change is because we live in a media environment that elevates falsehoods as much as truths, and divides people as much as it brings them together,' he added.

The Connecticut government employs at least 35 members as part of its election enforcement commission.

It is unclear what the specific requirements will be for the new job, or whether the candidate will be chosen from a list of state employees.

In 2020, the state ran its 'first, comprehensive, statewide multimedia voter education campaign,' using broadcast and cable television, satellite and terrestrial radio, as well as online and mobile advertising.

Slate

Why the Supreme Court Came Within One Vote of Greenlighting Internet Censorship

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court came within a single vote of letting states censor the internet, a shockingly close call for a court that professes a profound commitment to free speech. Just five justices were willing to stand up for the principle that social media companies have First Amendment rights, an outcome that would be unthinkable just a few years ago. It is now evident that the most reactionary justices have adopted the Republican Party’s baseless paranoia about “Big Tech” censoring conservatives—and adjusted their jurisprudence accordingly.
TEXAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Cannabis home delivery slated to begin in Connecticut

(The Center Square) – Home delivery to Connecticut cannabis consumers is one step closer to reality as the lottery for delivery licenses closed last week. "Delivery service is one of the license types now available in Connecticut as part of the new adult-use program," Kaitlyn Krasselt, communications director at the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, told The Center Square. "Home delivery will also be available to patients in the medical marijuana program."
CONNECTICUT STATE
