Brian Scalabrine would 'seriously think about' taking John Wall over Kyrie Irving if he were the Nets

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Now, the future for the Nets is very murky. In fact, rumors have begun to swirl regarding Irving. Former NBA player Brian Scalabrine recently stated that the Nets should seriously consider having former All-Star guard John Wall over Irving. Brian Scalabrine: ‘If I’m Brooklyn, I’m seriously thinking about John Wall over Kyrie Irving’

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Would the Nets be better with John Wall instead of Kyrie Irving next year?

Hear what @Brian Scalabrine thinks ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/P5lmP7jzp312:03 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart have each scored at least 20 points in the same game five times this postseason.

The NBA record for must such games in a postseason is six. It’s been done four times, most recently by LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love (2016). pic.twitter.com/irEW3TopTv11:01 AM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

NBA teams after getting rid of Kyrie Irving…

youtube.com/watch?v=O5Q3qW…6:05 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Other teams believe Nets open to Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/30/rep…6:00 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

A few other updated odds on players who could be changing teams this summer: Russell Westbrook (if not with the Lakers), Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine – via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/eGCxsUJoEZ4:58 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The biggest free agent signings in 2019: Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Three years later – the team KD left (the Warriors) and the team Kyrie left (the Celtics) are facing off in the NBA Finals – 8:46 AM

“They need those shiny objects for them to be able to analyze what’s going on… Steph Curry got double teamed 7X the amount Kevin Durant did…the impact he has on a game, if you don’t understand basketball, you’re going to say he needs a FMVP to validate who he is.” – Draymond Green on Stephen Curry and Finals MVP. Kevin Durant responded on Twitter: From my view of it, this is 100% false… -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / May 31, 2022

Draymond Green: You have to learn to listen to full takes and not snippets before you get baited into tweeting Champ. -via Twitter @Money23Green / May 31, 2022

Kevin Durant: Oh I seen it my brethren, I appreciate the compliments but I disagree with what u said about double teams that’s all. I love the show -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / May 31, 2022

How Brad Stevens helped lift Celtics to NBA Finals in just 365 days

A lot can change in a year. That's an understatement for Brad Stevens and the Boston Celtics. On June 2, 2021, Stevens was "promoted" from Celtics head coach to president of basketball operations, replacing Danny Ainge in a surprising shakeup spurred by a first-round playoff exit. On June 2, 2022,...
LeBron James becomes NBA's first active player worth $1 billion, per Forbes

LeBron James has become the first active NBA player to have a net worth of $1 billion, according to Forbes. The Los Angeles Lakers megastar, a four-time NBA champion and the league's No. 2 career scorer, made $121.2 million from May 2021 to May 2022 in on-court salary and off-court earnings, according to Forbes. The total trailed only that of Lionel Messi, who made $130 million, on Forbes' highest-paid athletes list.
Why beating Jimmy Butler bodes well for Celtics’ NBA Finals hopes

Jimmy Butler doesn’t have an NBA title on his résumé yet, but it’s taken a championship-level team to knock him out of the playoffs in recent years. The Boston Celtics fended off a furious Miami Heat comeback attempt in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday to set up an NBA Finals matchup with the Golden State Warriors. Butler played all 48 minutes of the loss, scoring a game-high 35 points before missing a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute. He also had two 40-plus-point games in the series and received a vote for the Larry Bird Trophy, given to the Eastern Conference finals MVP, in defeat.
Everyone, including Marcus Smart, was shocked at how Celtics chose to guard Stephen Curry in Game 1

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had an absolutely outstanding start in the first quarter of the NBA Finals against the Celtics. Curry had 21 points in the first quarter, hitting six 3-pointers, which is the most ever recorded in a quarter for the NBA Finals. It was as much as you could ask for if you are a fan of Golden State.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
