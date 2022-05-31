ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Max Strus on overturned three-pointer: I don't know how that was called after seeing the video

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Nick Friedell: Max Strus on replay overturning his shot in Game 7: “I don’t know how that was called that after I’ve seen the video. They say they have that rule to take that rule out of the game and the human error makes an error on the video. So I don’t know — hopefully I don’t get fined.”

Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich

Max Strus wants to continue evolving #miamiheat si.com/nba/heat/miami…3:51 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Heat’s Max Strus on rescinded 3-pointer, “human error makes an error”; Tyler Herro addresses postseason slump, injury. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Caleb Martin on free agency; Gabe Vincent on role; Udonis Haslem on retirement; Herro on extension; Victor Oladipo’s offseason. – 3:46 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus added on one of his comments:

“As the best shooter on the team.” – 3:08 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus talks about his growth from where he came from to Marcus Smart, the DPOY, guarding him to start the series – 3:03 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus:

“I always thought I was solid on the defensive end, and I think this season proved that.”

“I’m gonna keep proving again and again I can guard in this league.” – 3:01 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus says you can put the blame on him for the team’s three-point shooting numbers in the playoffs – 2:59 PM

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Max Strus on his 3 that was called back in Game 7: “I don’t know how that was called that after I saw the video.” pic.twitter.com/CPUPWeUVYK2:58 PM

Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz

Max Strus, on his overturned three-pointer: “I don’t know how that was called that after I saw the video. They have that rule to take human error out of the game. And human error makes an error. Hopefully I don’t get fined. I’m not happy about it. It changed the game & momentum” – 2:57 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Max Strus, on his 3-pointer being overruled in Game 7, “I don’t know how that was called that after I’ve seen the video.” Added, “I’m not happy about it, but guess got to move on.” – 2:57 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Max Strus asked about “stepping” out of bounds in game 7:

“Thank you for pissing me off again,” as he laughs

“I don’t know how that was called that.”

“I’m not happy about it, but I guess we have to move on.” – 2:57 PM

Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA

Max Strus must have the largest shoe size in the NBA for the replay center to be so concerned to double-check if his shot attempt was a 2 or a 3-point shot AND also if his heel was out of bounds. They might need to expand the court just for him! – 10:37 AM

As the Miami Heat digest a “heartbreaking” 100-96 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, Erik Spoelstra and his staff believe that a momentum-changing overturned call in the third quarter will provide a “case study” for the NBA as far as replay reviews go moving forward. The call in question came with 11:04 remaining in the third quarter, when Heat guard Max Strus knocked down a 3-pointer deep in the corner that cut the Celtics’ lead, which had been as many as 17 earlier in the first half, to 56-54. -via ESPN / May 30, 2022

Ira Winderman: Officiating errors cited by NBA in last two minutes of Friday’s Heat-Celtics: — Two uncalled 3-second violations on Adebayo. — Two fouls on Celtics’ White that should not have been called. — An uncalled Tatum travel. — An uncalled Celtics 5-second inbound violation. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 28, 2022

The Celtics became unglued in the third quarter of their Game 1 matchup against the Miami Heat and a lot of that was the team’s own doing according to head coach Ime Udoka. All season long, Udoka has prided himself on trying to make the Celtics be a team that doesn’t get caught up in battling with the officials. However, as the Celtics watched the Heat erupt for a 39-14 third quarter explosion, Udoka “We all got caught up in officiating a little bit in that quarter when they got physical,” Udoka admitted. “Instead of trying to make the right play, drive and kick, get to the basket, we were looking for fouls, and that led to some of those turnovers.” -via Booth Newspapers / May 18, 2022

