Tik Tok Loves This Top-Rated Cooling Pillow That Feels Like ‘Staying At a 5-Star Hotel’ & It’s Machine Washable

By Taylor Jeffries
 2 days ago
It’s time for our bedding to have a makeover, but with something that keeps things cool. Summertime brings night sweat, and no one enjoys damp sheets and pillows. That’s why finding bedding with cooling technology and a low thread count is a priority now that the temperatures are rising. Luckily, Tik Tok introduces us to the best of the cooling pillows at Amazon right now. Beckham Hotel Collection’s Bed Pillows offer the best sleep you’ve ever experienced during the summer. These cooling pillows have impressive ratings of over 187,000 and are the number one bestseller under Home & Kitchen, for a good reason. They are filled with a super comfy, soft-down alternative, are machine washable, and are a  super affordable option. You can get either a Queen set for nearly $43 or a King set for $66. “These are well worth every penny. All around great pillows,” said a reviewer. “We have four of these on our queen-sized bed, and it feels like I’m staying at a five-star hotel every night.”

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Best of all, these supportive pillows feature a 250-thread count that offers a cool and breathable relief during sleep. These quality pillows are also machine-washable in case you do sweat more than expected. Another reviewer added, “My sleep score was the best it’s ever been. I felt like I had slept on a cloud — no neck pain. No headache. Just nice sound sleep.”

If you’re looking for the perfect pillow, snag this Beckham Hotel Collection product that’s great for all season long. It’s ideal for any sleeper, thanks to its no-shift design that keeps the pillow’s shape.

So, slip into a cool and comfortable sleep with Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows .

