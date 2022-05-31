ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Is Starbucks Copying Chick-Fil-A's Drive-Thru Concept?

By Chase Shustack
Mashed
Mashed
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the world of fast food, you may start to notice that some things appear more or less the same. If a fast food company releases a popular menu item, then you can bet that everyone from McDonald's to Wendy's will jump on board with their own take on the same...

www.mashed.com

Comments / 1

Related
Mashed

Arby's Is Bringing Back One Of Its Most-Disliked Sandwiches

Arby's has found ways to upset its diners over the years. Spoon University noted that the fast food chain has offered customers less-than-stellar items over the years, including the turkey gyro, King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe sandwich, Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, and even Arby's Apple Crisp. On the other end of the ingredient spectrum, BNN Bloomberg wondered why Arby's sold lamb in the first place, considering 13% of Americans can't stand the protein.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

OMG! A Major Bombshell Was Just Dropped About McDonald’s Burgers In Court

It’s no secret that advertising is frequently deceptive. After all, ads are meant to sell you a product, and reality is rarely enticing enough to convince you to pull out your wallet. This is especially true when it comes to fast food items. Justin Chimienti realized this when he bought a McDonald’s Big Mac and a Wendy’s Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger only to find that the burgers were significantly smaller than he had been led to believe. That’s why he’s suing these chain restaurants.
BROOKLYN, NY
Mashed

Gross Things You Should Know About KFC

Though it ranks as one of the most popular fast food brands in the world, KFC has had its share of gross moments. It's a well-documented legacy, in fact. There are bound to be some nasty happenings from time to time when you operate over 25,000 locations worldwide. None of the various scandals KFC has experienced throughout their decades on the dining scene has permanently marred its reputation, though some have made a memorable impression. Parent company Yum! has also taken plenty of hits from its other companies, McDonald's, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut. If you're going to serve fast food to millions of people all around the globe, things are bound to get a little disgusting from time to time.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Drive Thru#Food Drink#Mcdonald#Wendy#Domino#Pizza Hut#Dunkin#Krispy Kreme#Chili Cheese Bites#Independent#Big Mac
Mashed

We Tried The New Arby's Wagyu Steakhouse Burger: Here's What You Need To Know

When you think of Arby's, you surely think of sliced roast beef, "horsey sauce," and that punchy current slogan: "We have the meats!" What you have not thought of, if you know the chain's menu, is burgers. Because while famed for the meats, which come in the form of wings, chicken sandwiches, turkey wraps, and of course all those delightful roast beef (sorry... "slow roasted beef") sandwiches, Arby's has never before offered a burger. Until now.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Firehouse Subs Is Giving Out Free Subs Every Day This Week Based on Your Name

Restaurant deals and giveaways can get a little strange. The companies are looking for a unique hook to amplify their offer to being more than just a discount. Firehouse Subs is getting quite specific with its latest promotion. It has been running a deal where you can land a free sub with any purchase. Everything sounds good so far. But there’s a very, very big asterisk attached. You can only get the free sandwich if your name matches the name of the day.
RESTAURANTS
WKRC

90-year-old local restaurant to buy closed bakery

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Giminetti's Baking Company was set to close permanently but it will receive new life from Pompilio's in Newport. The owners of Giminetti's in Walnut Hills, which had been open for 37 years, made the announcement that the bakery would shut its doors in February, despite a rebranding attempt and a new chef. They said they were retiring.
CINCINNATI, OH
Popculture

52 Candy Products Just Got Recalled

The Wyoming company Queen Bee LLC voluntarily recalled dozens of candy products sold in the past year. The recall covers honey caramel candy products and chocolates that may contain undeclared allergens like milk and tree nuts. People with allergies or sensitivity to tree nuts and dairy could have severe or life-threatening reactions if they consume the candies.
ECONOMY
Mashed

Why Restaurants Are Struggling To Sell Chicken Wings Right Now

At the start of the pandemic, chicken wings underwent what some might call a cultural reset. What once was seen as an occasional appetizer became an everyday meal as people turned to cheap, reliable delivery food to eat from the comfort of their homes. Per Bloomberg, in the first quarter of 2020 sales at popular wing chain Wingstop went up by nearly 31.9%. And it didn't take long for other eateries to take note of the craze. According to The Verge, restaurants that didn't previously sell wings suddenly added them to menus, and national wing sales between April 2020 and February 2021 increased by 10%.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Adds a New Menu Item, Takes a Beloved Favorite Away

Over the past year Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report has focused more on value than innovation. The chain has shifted focus away from its 4 for $4 to put more attention on its $5 Biggie Bag. It did that by limiting the selection on the cheaper value menu choice and making the $5 offer the one where you get to pick which sandwich you want.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food Network

Where to Get Free Doughnuts on June 3, National Doughnut Day

If it isn’t already circled in pink (with rainbow sprinkles) on your calendar, let us double underline: June 3 is National Doughnut Day. Yes, food holidays come and go, but this one — which originated way back in 1938 and is celebrated annually on the first Friday in June (in case you want to circle it on next year’s calendar, too) — comes with sweet benefits: Free doughnuts from some of your favorite doughnut chains.
RESTAURANTS
deseret.com

I tried Arby’s new burger. Here’s how it went

On Monday, Arby’s announced that it would be serving a wagyu burger for a limited time — the first time in company history that it has served a burger. The fast-food chain claimed that it is the “highest quality burger the market has seen yet.”. On the...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Mashed

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy