NM AG investigating baby formula price gouging

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General is investigating possible price gouging on baby formula. The AG’s office says it has received reports of extreme prices amid the nationwide supply shortage.

It’s against the law to drastically mark up the price of formula beyond its cost. If you’ve fallen victim, call the AG’s office at 1-844-255-9210 or file a complaint online .

