Here's The Best College In Washington State

By Zuri Anderson
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to picking a college, there are a lot of things to take into account. Proximity to home, tuition costs, degree programs, extracurricular activities, housing, and much more. That's why U.S. News & World Report released the best public colleges and universities in every state, including Washington state:

"Most top colleges and universities in Washington are located in the Seattle metropolitan area, where more than 50% of Washington's total population lives," according to the website. "Many colleges and universities in Washington are publicly funded and some are located in the cities of Spokane, Tacoma, Bellevue, and the state capital, Olympia."

Plus, it's nice to know your alma mater may be one of the best schools in a region. Researchers say the top university in the Evergreen State is...

The University of Washington in Seattle!

Huskies, go wild! This school is also one of the top public colleges in the entire country, as well. The student-faculty ratio is 20:1.

Here are the Top 10 colleges in Washington, according to U.S. News :

  1. University of Washington (Seattle)
  2. Gonzaga University (Spokane)
  3. Seattle University (Seattle)
  4. Washington State University (Pullman)
  5. Seattle Pacific University (Seattle)
  6. Whiteman College (Walla Walla)
  7. University of Puget Sound (Tacoma)
  8. Whitworth University (Spokane)
  9. Pacific Lutheran University (Tacoma)
  10. Western Washington University (Bellingham)

Click HERE to check out the full list.

