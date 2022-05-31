ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leawood, KS

‘Sorely missed and never forgotten’: Leawood city administrator dies suddenly at home

By Maia Bond
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Leawood City Administrator Scott Lambers died suddenly at home Tuesday, city officials announced.

Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesman for the Leawood Police Department , announced the death Tuesday afternoon in a news release. The release said Lambers’ death will not impact the city’s day-to-day services to the public.

“Scott was an extraordinary leader who cared deeply about his family and the community he served,” Leawood Mayor Peggy Dunn said in a written statement.

“His many accomplishments during his 20-plus years as Leawood City Administrator were countless. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten,”

Lambers began working for the city in 2001 after working in city management elsewhere in Kansas and in California. He was a champion of Leawood’s employees during his years of service, the statement said.

Robbins said the city will have no further comments until the City Council has met to discuss this unforeseen event.

Comments / 0

KANSAS CITY, KS
KANSAS CITY, KS
Politics
