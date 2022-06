LOS ANGELES - Since the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, similar threats have been reported at several Southern California schools. Schools across the country have seen a drastic rise in reported threats. In Los Angeles that includes Baldwin Park High School, Mater Dei, Canyon High, Sierra Vista, Keith McCarthy Academy, Valley Adult School, Hans Christensen Middle School, and Ortega High. Graduations have been canceled, finals moved online... leaving many parents, staff, and students disappointed and worried.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO