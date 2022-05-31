ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Highest and lowest-earning counties in West Virginia

By Stacker
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET38P_0fwCgwia00

( Stacker ) – Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year , our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States . Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

How many businesses in WV are veteran-owned?

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in West Virginia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#55. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $80,430
—72.2% above state median, 28.0% above national median
– Households earning over $100k: 40.3%
— #140 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#54. Berkeley County

– Median household income: $62.515
—33.8% above state median, 0.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 25.5%
— #706 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
— #2,551 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#53. Putnam County

– Median household income: $60,097
— 28.7% above state median, 4.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 27.2%
— #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.6%
— #2,175 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#52. Pleasants County

– Median household income: $56,838
— 21.7% above state median, 9.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%
— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#51. Harrison County

– Median household income: $53,022
— 13.5% above state median, 15.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 23.6%
— #881 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
— #1,487 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#50. Monongalia County

– Median household income: $52,455
— 12.3% above state median, 16.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 25.8%
— #672 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Preston County

– Median household income: $51,888
— 11.1% above state median, 17.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%
— #1,316 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Morgan County

– Median household income: $51,745
— 10.8% above state median, 17.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%
— #1,445 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
— #2,751 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Brooke County

– Median household income: $51,496
— 10.2% above state median, 18.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.0%
— #2,330 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Ohio County

– Median household income: $50,584
— 8.3% above state median, 19.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%
— #1,037 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Marion County

– Median household income: $50,305
— 7.7% above state median, 20.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%
— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.2%
— #1,408 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Mineral County

– Median household income: $49,936
— 6.9% above state median, 20.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
— #2,429 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #1,462 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Tucker County

– Median household income: $49,118
— 5.2% above state median, 21.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.3%
— #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.6%
— #1,053 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Taylor County

– Median household income: $48,578
— 4.0% above state median, 22.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Marshall County

– Median household income: $48,557
— 4.0% above state median, 22.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Hampshire County

– Median household income: $47,857
— 2.5% above state median, 23.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.4%
— #2,421 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 11.2%
— #1,672 highest rate among all counties nationwide

9 household names from West Virginia

#39. Jackson County

– Median household income: $47,837
— 2.4% above state median, 23.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.8%
— #1,602 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%
— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. Hardy County

– Median household income: $47,438
— 1.6% above state median, 24.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%
— #2,578 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Wood County

– Median household income: $47,321
— 1.3% above state median, 24.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%
— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Kanawha County

– Median household income: $46,639
— 0.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%
— #1,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Mason County

– Median household income: $46,078
— 1.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.2%
— #2,289 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Wirt County

– Median household income: $46,048
— 1.4% below state median, 26.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
— #2,590 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
— #772 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Hancock County

– Median household income: $45,763
— 2.0% below state median, 27.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.3%
— #2,266 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
— #1,293 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Doddridge County

– Median household income: $45,545
— 2.5% below state median, 27.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 18.2%
— #1,703 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
— #2,455 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Raleigh County

– Median household income: $43,748
— 6.3% below state median, 30.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 16.6%
— #2,038 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
— #756 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Ritchie County

– Median household income: $43,577
— 6.7% below state median, 30.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
— #2,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.3%
— #1,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Randolph County

– Median household income: $43,320
— 7.3% below state median, 31.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%
— #2,251 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.9%
— #546 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Is West Virginia obsessed with social media?

#28. Wetzel County

– Median household income: $43,107
— 7.7% below state median, 31.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
— #2,232 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%
— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Tyler County

– Median household income: $43,087
— 7.8% below state median, 31.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.8%
— #2,681 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.1%
— #776 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Gilmer County

– Median household income: $42,636
— 8.7% below state median, 32.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 18.3%
— #396 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Lincoln County

– Median household income: $42,345
— 9.3% below state median, 32.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.4%
— #2,597 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%
— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Wyoming County

– Median household income: $42,332
— 9.4% below state median, 32.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
— #2,693 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.5%
— #709 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Pendleton County

– Median household income: $42,312
— 9.4% below state median, 32.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
— #2,828 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
— #1,230 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Grant County

– Median household income: $42,216
— 9.6% below state median, 32.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.1%
— #2,626 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 13.2%
— #1,151 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Pocahontas County

– Median household income: $41,882
— 10.3% below state median, 33.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.4%
— #2,723 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%
— #909 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Braxton County

– Median household income: $41,466
— 11.2% below state median, 34.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.5%
— #2,405 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.3%
— #738 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Fayette County

– Median household income: $41,394
— 11.4% below state median, 34.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.2%
— #2,891 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Mercer County

– Median household income: $40,784
— 12.7% below state median, 35.1% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.6%
— #580 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Boone County

– Median household income: $40,739
— 12.8% below state median, 35.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 11.6%
— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%
— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Upshur County

– Median household income: $40,322
— 13.7% below state median, 35.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
— #491 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Greenbrier County

– Median household income: $40,200
— 13.9% below state median, 36.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.7%
— #2,684 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.5%
— #878 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Nicholas County

– Median household income: $40,086
— 14.2% below state median, 36.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%
— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Cabell County

– Median household income: $40,028
— 14.3% below state median, 36.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
— #2,228 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 20.8%
— #225 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Only 69% of WV roads are acceptable, according to study

#12. Lewis County

– Median household income: $39,908
— 14.6% below state median, 36.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
— #420 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Monroe County

– Median household income: $38,540
— 17.5% below state median, 38.7% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.8%
— #2,932 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
— #838 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Barbour County

– Median household income: $38,459
— 17.7% below state median, 38.8% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.6%
— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 14.8%
— #823 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $38,382
— 17.8% below state median, 38.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%
— #2,925 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%
— #478 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Summers County

– Median household income: $38,187
— 18.2% below state median, 39.2% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.2%
— #3,051 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%
— #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Wayne County

– Median household income: $37,988
— 18.7% below state median, 39.6% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%
— #2,766 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 24.1%
— #105 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Roane County

– Median household income: $37,373
— 20.0% below state median, 40.5% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%
— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 16.4%
— #600 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Logan County

– Median household income: $36,168
— 22.6% below state median, 42.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 14.3%
— #2,444 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 22.2%
— #161 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Clay County

– Median household income: $35,024
— 25.0% below state median, 44.3% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.4%
— #3,034 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%
— #180 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Webster County

– Median household income: $34,927
— 25.2% below state median, 44.4% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.9%
— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 23.2%
— #126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Mingo County

– Median household income: $32,764
— 29.9% below state median, 47.9% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 9.1%
— #3,054 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 23.9%
— #109 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. McDowell County

– Median household income: $27,682
— 40.7% below state median, 56.0% below national median
– Households earning over $100k: 5.4%
— #3,133 highest rate among all counties nationwide
– Households earning less than $15k: 24.7%
— #87 highest rate among all counties nationwide

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 2

Related
Metro News

Drop-off noted in second booster shots at nursing homes in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Numbers are down in West Virginia nursing homes for the second COVID-19 booster shot compared to the first booster. West Virginia’s overall booster percentage is just over 50%, according to the state Department of Health and Human Resources. West Virginia Health Care Association Chief Executive...
EDUCATION
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Yellow counties increase on West Virginia COVID alert map

CHARLESTON — After weeks of a mostly green COVID-19 County Alert System map, a majority of counties were yellow, according to statistics released Friday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The number of active cases tallied 2,321, a net increase of more than 200. A...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
wchstv.com

COVID alert map in W.Va. shifts more to yellow; active cases rise more than 200

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia’s alert map shifted on Friday, with five more counties in yellow, and active coronavirus cases rose more than 200. The alert map shared by the state Department of Health and Human Resources had the following 29 counties in yellow: Kanawha, Putnam, Lincoln, Wayne, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Fayette, Raleigh, Wyoming, McDowell, Monroe, Roane, Calhoun, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Randolph, Ritchie, Tyler, Wetzel, Taylor, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Hardy, Hampshire, Berkeley and Jefferson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDVM 25

West Virginia AG warns of secret shopper scam

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Attorney General is warning consumers about secret or mystery shopper scams. In a release. Patrick Morrisey’s office said that while mystery shopping is actually a legitimate way to earn money, scammers have been taking advantage of people wanting to make money as secret or mystery shoppers. The scammers will […]
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Gdp#Washington Dc#Americans#The U S Census Bureau
Metro News

Employers dealing with challenges of hiring new workers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite national and statewide unemployment rates below 4%, employers across multiple sectors continue to struggle with filling open positions. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national unemployment rate in April was 3.3%, while the statewide rate was 3.6%. The agency, however, also reported 11.4 million job openings in April, a decrease of around 455,00 positions from March. Officials additionally noted a low number of layoffs and discharges in April.
RETAIL
Lootpress

West Virginia hospital plans to join Mountain Health Network

HUNTINGTON, WV (AP) — A West Virginia hospital plans to join the Mountain Health Network under an agreement that calls for $39 million in investments over the next five years, health officials announced. The agreement announced Thursday is the first step toward Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant being...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Metro News

AFT-West Virginia members ask Manchin, Capito to act on gun safety

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — American Federation of Teachers (AFT)-West Virginia leaders and members visited the local offices of U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito in Charleston on Friday to urge them to find solutions to protect schools from gun violence. The group stood outside Capito’s office...
CHARLESTON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
thetrek.co

In the Blink of an Eye

As I left Harpers Ferry I couldn’t help but to be excited. Psychologically, I was on a high because I knew the next state to tackle was West Virginia. It’s the shortest state to hike, and each state I complete, is one closer to Maine. Eternity is forever...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

Here's Where Pride Month Events Are Taking Place In West Virginia

June is Pride Month, and several cities in West Virginia will have events celebrating the LGBTQ plus community. Pride Month events kick off Saturday in the Mountain State. Beckley’s pride festival will take place at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. The OUT Mid Ohio Valley group will have its pride...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

FOP holds 17th annual car and bike show

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Fraternal of Police hosted its annual car and bike show on Saturday. This is the first time post-COVID that this event has taken place. The community came out in hopes of winning one of many awards and dash plaques that were up for grabs. Even organizers say the funding from […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

State Auditor’s Office handling tax lien sales

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents that the West Virginia State Auditor’s Office is now responsible for tax lien sales. The change follows the state Legislature’s approval of related legislation during this year’s regular session. According to Sheriff K.C....
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
Lincoln Report

3 Great Reasons to Visit West Virginia

West Virginia provides year-round outdoor and indoor adventure opportunities. Whether you're looking for an adrenaline-pumping adventure or a relaxing weekend getaway, there's something for everyone. And the following are three reasons why you should consider visiting West Virginia.
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy