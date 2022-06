Built from their home kitchen, Carmona’s Chamoy is giving the public a chance to spice up their snacking and drinking this summer season. Having loved cooking for years Paley Carmona decided to start making chamoy after she saw a video on TikTok using the paste on the rim of a margarita. Digging in and doing more research, she found even more recipes that inspired her to create her own. She and her husband Eric Carmona now own Carmona’s Chamoy together.

