Activities being offered along NYS Canal System

By Delaney Keppner
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Another season of the free “On the Canals” excursions have been launched across New York.

This will be the third year of the free recreational program that features activities along the canal system through the New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation. The program offers unique opportunities to experience the waterways of the Canal system and the adjoining Empire State Trail.

The excursions include kayaking, cycling, cruising, painting, birding, and accessible activities such as adaptive paddling and biking. New York Power Authority Interim President and CEO Justin E. Driscoll said the program is a great way to get on the water and enjoy what the canal has to offer.

DEC stresses safety as summer hiking season begins

“The ‘On the Canals’ excursions program is an innovative use for New York’s Canal system, and one that has enticed travelers to visit and experience it for what it really is – scenic water and trailways steeped in rich history offering boundless opportunities for exploration and recreation,” Driscoll said. “I am grateful to Governor Hochul for continuing to invest in our canals and I am certain that these excursions will continue to make New York’s Canal system a force for economic growth and recreation.”

This year’s program has added new locations and activities as well as aligned with various festivals occurring throughout the state. Out of the list of activities available through the program, three are located in the North Country in Oswego. The complete list of excursions is listed below.

  • Paddle/Pedal in Brockport with adaptive equipment available
  • Bike Safety Rodeo and Repair Workshops in Buffalo
  • Black Rock Historic Bike Tour in Buffalo
  • Hydrobike & Kayak the Canal Aqueduct in Medina
  • Fish & Kayak at Medina Falls & Glenwood Lake in Medina
  • Kids Paddlesports on the Canal in Oswego
  • Introduction to Kayaking & Stand-Up Paddleboarding in Oswego
  • Sunset Paddling and Urban Paddle in Oswego
  • Montezuma Wetlands: In Search of the Bald Eagle in Montezuma
  • Painting Alongside the Canal (En Plein Air) in Amsterdam and other canalside locations
  • STEAM Workshops for Kids & Teens in Schuylerville and Utica
  • Bike & Boat Cruises in Schuylerville
  • Cycling Tours in Schuylerville and surrounding areas
  • Guided Kayak Tours in Buffalo, North Tonawanda, Waterloo, and Macedon
  • Historic Boat Tours in Schuylerville, Herkimer, Buffalo, and on Seneca Lake
  • Youth Kayak & Water Safety in Macedon
  • Intro to Cycling & Bike Maintenance in Schuylerville
  • Paddle/Pedal in Halfmoon

Those interested in learning more about the “On the Canals” program or looking to sign-up for an excursion can do so on the “On the Canals” website . Additional excursions will be launched throughout the year.

WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

