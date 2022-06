ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The beginning of June means new animals to be highlighted by the Delta Animal Shelter for Pets of the Month. The Delta Animal Shelter has a dog and a cat for June’s Pets of the Month. First up is Brandy, a seven-year-old spayed female Pit mix. Brandy is the biggest lover who loves to give kisses and be fed lots of treats! Brandy’s adoption fee has been sponsored.

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO