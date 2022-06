A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey. The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.

CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO