GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A St. Paul man faces multiple charges he was found passed out in a vehicle under the influence of fentanyl with kids. Ryan Wieck, 25, is charged in Hall County Court with DUI – second offense, possession of a controlled substance (meth), two counts of unlawful operation with a person under the age of 16, two counts of child abuse and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 6 DAYS AGO