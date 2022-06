Some wouldn’t think that playing a game of fetch would count as work, but for Elena Luetkahans, that is certainly the case. Elena is an adoption specialist, getting ready to celebrate her one year anniversary this month with the Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare department. And while her main job is to find homes for the animals, she is also one of the main employees to take dogs outside to the various play areas for some quality time too.

1 DAY AGO