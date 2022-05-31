Golden Strip update: Popeye's opening soon, Chipotle construction underway

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen on the Golden Strip in Loyalsock Township appears to be ready to open any day now.

Construction began in December 2021 on the 2,400-square foot fast-food restaurant located at 1713 E. Third Street. Originally, construction was estimated to be completed by March, but supply chain issues reportedly have delayed the opening. Bill Burdett, Loyalsock Township manager, said the restaurant is waiting on parts for electrical boards. He expects the restaurant will open by the end of the June.

Tables and chairs are in place inside the restaurant, and boxes sit inside. A drive-thru with a lane that goes around the entire building is in place.

Inside of the new Popeye's on E. Third Street in Loyalsock Township. It appears nearly complete and should open by June. M. Farenish/NCPA Staff

Popeye’s, which was started in 1972 in New Orleans, Louisiana, has more than 2,700 restaurants throughout the U.S. and worldwide.

Several blocks away, at 1955 E. Third Street, construction has begun on a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant. In March, the former King House Buffet was leveled to make way for the new restaurant. A spokeswoman for Chipotle said the restaurant is projected to open fall 2022.

The restaurant will feature a "Chipotlane" digital drive-thru, which will serve customers who order ahead of time on the app, according to Sally Evans, analyst, external communications for Chipotle. The restaurant also will have a dine-in option.

Chipotle, based in Denver, CO, was founded in 1993 and has more than 2,900 restaurants throughout the U.S.

Two other eateries opened this year on the Golden Strip, including Crumbl Cookies in January and Texas Roadhouse in March.

