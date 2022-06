CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Up to 200 people could be forced to find a new place to live as a west Charlotte motel is slated to close by the end of the month. During Tuesday evening's City Council meeting, Mayor Vi Lyles noted she received a letter dated May 26 alerting her to the closure of Southern Comfort Inn. The extended-stay motel is set to shut down on June 30 according to Lyles, and it has provided low-price rent for residents there.

