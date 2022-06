HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Scenic Hill Solar and Ozark Mountain Regional Public Water Authority (OMRPWA) began production from a new solar farm. The two companies partnered in November of 2019. OMRPWA had the goal of a solar power plant providing power for the water utility. Before 2019, Arkansas was well behind in solar power production. According to the Advanced Energy Association, the natural state has seen an increase of almost 2,000%.

