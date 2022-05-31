StoryCorps MobileBooth to visit Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — Local residents will have a chance to tell their stories for posterity this summer.

StoryCorps is a nonprofit organization dedicated to recording, preserving, and sharing the stories of people from all backgrounds and beliefs, according to a press release from the organization.

StoryCorps will visit Moses Lake from June 30 through July 29 with its MobileBooth, an Airstream trailer converted into a mobile recording studio. Participants will have two options for recording: in person at the MobileBooth or via the “virtual recording booth,” which enables participants to record remotely using StoryCorps’ free recording tools.

During a StoryCorps interview, two people record a meaningful conversation about who they are, what they’ve learned in life, and how they want to be remembered. A StoryCorps facilitator guides them through the interview process step by step and after each 40-minute recording session, participants receive a downloadable link to their interview. With participant permission, their conversation is archived at the American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress for future generations, according to the release.

The visit is part of a year-long 10-city tour of the U.S. For its Moses Lake stop, StoryCorps is partnering with Northwest Public Broadcasting, which will air a selection of the interviews recorded, the release said.