Brawl on Utica's Varick Street leads to 2 arrests

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a stabbing that happened in East Utica early Thursday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Milgate Street around 5:30 a.m. The victim’s lung was punctured and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical...
DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta. New York State Police say Diane Bevins, of Stamford, was driving an SUV eastbound and the bus was heading west when the two collided.
This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole...
Utica, N.Y. — A Utica police officer was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a stolen vehicle occupied by two teenagers who were trying to escape, police said. Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle near Second Street and Blandina Street, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the Utica Police Department.
(WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old Syracuse man has been arrested for having a gun on the school grounds of Hunnington School on Sunnycrest Road, according to the Syracuse Police. Monday, May 30, around 4:40 p.m., police say they arrived at Hunnington to investigate a social media video that showed a man with a gun in the school’s parking lot on May 29 around 12:30 a.m. SPD said the man, Joshua Williams, was talking with a group of people with a semi-automatic rifle in his possession. They say he did not point the rifle at anyone, and no one present at the time of the recording called police.
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse city councilors are expected to vote Monday on a court settlement to pay $700,000 to a bicyclist who was critically injured in 2017 when his bike was hit by a police cruiser. Frederick Farwell, who was 44 at the time, suffered severe head trauma, broken...
CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is in critical condition after authorities say she was hit by a truck while standing outside of her vehicle in Canastota over the weekend. According to Canastota police, a black pickup truck hit the woman while heading south on the 100 block of South Peterboro Street around 8:40 p.m.
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a woman was caught breaking into a residence on Lansing Street over the weekend. Police responded to a report of a burglary around midnight on May 29. The victim told officers the door to the residence had been forcibly opened and a woman, who they were familiar with, was inside going through bedroom drawers.
TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – An Ilion man is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face and threatening her with a knife at a home in the town of Western. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Evans Road around 11:30 p.m. on May 28 where they found the injured woman. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man was recorded on video carrying what appears to be a rifle onto a Syracuse city school grounds at night over the holiday weekend, city school district officials confirmed today. The man was walking near the back of the Huntington Pre-K-8 School in Eastwood late at...
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man accused of leading police on a 120MPH chase through Watkins Glen last spring has been caught after he was at large for over a year, police said. Gary Kurbanov, 29, was arrested by Watkins Glen Police on May 26, 2022 on...
One of the four persons involved in the Auburn July Fourth robbery won’t be going to prison. The Citizen reports 23 year old Anthony Torres of Fleming was sentenced Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. Through a deal with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Torres was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for the pleading guilty to the charge of attempted robbery. He will also pay 1-thousand dollars restitution to the victim.
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night. Emergency responders were called to the scene in the alleyway of 6 Dietz St. just after 8 p.m. Upon arrival, first responders found Kaleb J. O'Neill suffering...
Two Cortland men were arrested this past Saturday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in drug charges, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop at 11:37 a.m. for Kyle J. Dayton, 27, and Patrick M. Duffy, 39, on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville after multiple traffic violations.
RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWIT) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that is accused of stealing a car in Richland. According to police, the individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland. Police stated that the car was stolen on May 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the location.
An Auburn man was arrested following a traffic stop in Aurelius. According to a news release, State Police out of Auburn arrested William J. Merritt, 51, of Auburn for driving while intoxicated. The arrest stems from a traffic stop in Aurelius in which Merritt was found to have a BAC...
