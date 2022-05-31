ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Brawl on Utica's Varick Street leads to 2 arrests

By WKTV
WKTV
 2 days ago

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police say a brawl on Varick Street over the weekend lasted about 45 minutes and led to...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

Police searching for suspect in East Utica stabbing

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a stabbing that happened in East Utica early Thursday morning. Police say a man was stabbed in the chest on the 400 block of Milgate Street around 5:30 a.m. The victim’s lung was punctured and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fatal crash just outside Oneonta

State police say one person died in a head-on crash in Davenport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County. A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
WKTV

Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County

DAVENPORT, N.Y. – A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta. New York State Police say Diane Bevins, of Stamford, was driving an SUV eastbound and the bus was heading west when the two collided.
DELAWARE COUNTY, NY
Utica, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Utica, NY
WIBX 950

$15K in Fireworks Stolen, Oneida Police Dept. Wants Your Help

This week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week allegedly made off with a lot of fireworks, and now the Oneida City Police Department wants the public's help in bringing him to justice. According to Sgt. Mike Burgess of the Oneida Police Department, 28-year-old Colin D. Cunningham stole...
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Two CNY teenagers trying to flee in stolen vehicle injure police officer, authorities say

Utica, N.Y. — A Utica police officer was injured Wednesday night after being hit by a stolen vehicle occupied by two teenagers who were trying to escape, police said. Just after 6 p.m., officers were called to investigate a report of a stolen vehicle near Second Street and Blandina Street, according to a news release issued Wednesday night by the Utica Police Department.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse man arrested for having gun on school grounds after hours

(WSYR-TV) — A 29-year-old Syracuse man has been arrested for having a gun on the school grounds of Hunnington School on Sunnycrest Road, according to the Syracuse Police. Monday, May 30, around 4:40 p.m., police say they arrived at Hunnington to investigate a social media video that showed a man with a gun in the school’s parking lot on May 29 around 12:30 a.m. SPD said the man, Joshua Williams, was talking with a group of people with a semi-automatic rifle in his possession. They say he did not point the rifle at anyone, and no one present at the time of the recording called police.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica woman in critical condition following hit-and-run in Canastota

CANASTOTA, N.Y. – A Utica woman is in critical condition after authorities say she was hit by a truck while standing outside of her vehicle in Canastota over the weekend. According to Canastota police, a black pickup truck hit the woman while heading south on the 100 block of South Peterboro Street around 8:40 p.m.
CANASTOTA, NY
WKTV

Ilion man accused of assaulting girlfriend, threatening her with knife

TOWN OF WESTERN, N.Y. – An Ilion man is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the face and threatening her with a knife at a home in the town of Western. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on Evans Road around 11:30 p.m. on May 28 where they found the injured woman. She was taken to the hospital to be treated.
ILION, NY
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FL Radio Group

3rd Person Involved in Auburn 4th of July Robbery Sentenced

One of the four persons involved in the Auburn July Fourth robbery won’t be going to prison. The Citizen reports 23 year old Anthony Torres of Fleming was sentenced Thursday by Judge Thomas Leone. Through a deal with the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, Torres was sentenced to six months in jail and five years probation for the pleading guilty to the charge of attempted robbery. He will also pay 1-thousand dollars restitution to the victim.
cortlandvoice.com

Two Cortland men arrested for drug possession in traffic stop

Two Cortland men were arrested this past Saturday morning following a traffic stop that resulted in drug charges, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, county sheriff’s deputies initiated a traffic stop at 11:37 a.m. for Kyle J. Dayton, 27, and Patrick M. Duffy, 39, on Route 13 in the town of Cortlandville after multiple traffic violations.
CORTLAND, NY
WKTV

24-year-old fatally stabbed in Oneonta

Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway off of Dietz Street. 24-year-old stabbed to death in Oneonta; police searching for suspect. Oneonta police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed in an alleyway Monday night.
ONEONTA, NY
informnny.com

NYSP seeking assistance identifying individual in Oswego County

RICHLAND, N.Y. (WWIT) — New York State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying an individual that is accused of stealing a car in Richland. According to police, the individual in the photo is a suspect involved in stealing a car from the R&R 1 Stop gas station located at 7356 State Route 3 in the town of Richland. Police stated that the car was stolen on May 27 around 4:30 p.m. at the location.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn man charged with DWI after traffic stop

An Auburn man was arrested following a traffic stop in Aurelius. According to a news release, State Police out of Auburn arrested William J. Merritt, 51, of Auburn for driving while intoxicated. The arrest stems from a traffic stop in Aurelius in which Merritt was found to have a BAC...
AUBURN, NY

