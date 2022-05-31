ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

LAURELS: Jenni Higgs of Education Faculty Wins Postdoctoral Fellowship

By Dateline Staff
ucdavis.edu
 2 days ago

Jennifer M. “Jenni” Higgs, School of Education. Jennifer M. “Jenni” Higgs, an assistant professor in the School of Education, has been selected to receive a National Academy of Education/Spencer Postdoctoral Fellowship — one of 25 awarded in a pool of 258 applicants for 2022....

www.ucdavis.edu

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Why Go to Grad School? The Best and Worst Reasons

When considering whether to attend graduate school, it's wise to reflect on your reasons for continuing your education and to think critically about whether they justify pursuing an advanced degree, experts say. "Be skeptical of your own motivations and desires," recommends Chris Cornthwaite, who created Roostervane, a career website, after...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Davis, CA
Education
City
Davis, CA
Local
California Education
The 74

Allan: With $175G Grants, Accelerate ED Looks to Better Link K-12, College & Work

Twenty years ago, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation sponsored an effort to redesign high schools to enable more students to graduate on time prepared for a college or a career. Many of these programs were designed to give students access to the “Three Rs” — Rigor, Relevance and Relationships — which often took the […]
Upworthy

Woman graduates from college the day after her 82nd birthday

It's never too late to get a degree, as 82-year-old retiree Mae Beale has proved. Beale earned her Business Management degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) on May 18, a day after her 82nd birthday, reported WJLA. Beale previously worked as a licensed practical nurse in Washington, D.C., before shifting careers to event management. She is also an activist and has been working for the betterment of society for nearly 50 years. Beale always understood the value of education and the self-confidence it instills in a person. "I knew that if I had the degree, it would solidify things and make me feel more comfortable," she said. She encourages others to pursue higher education and seek more exposure. "Expose yourself to as many possibilities as you can because you never know what life will present," she said. She wanted to commit to earning her degree only after finding the time for it. "I wanted to make certain I had the time to devote to whichever class I was taking," she said.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
The Independent

Eight universities to be inspected over dropout rates and online learning

Eight universities will be inspected as part of a Government move to “drive up” standards in higher education, it was announced on Thursday.The investigations, launched on Thursday and focused on business courses, are the first in a series of “boots on the ground” inspections announced by Higher and Further Education Minister Michelle Donelan earlier this year.The inspections will look at teaching quality at institutions, as well as whether they are failing to deliver face to face teaching or address high dropout rates.Quality has been a relentless focus of mine and I believe it's so important because of its strong link...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mathematics#Quantum Computing#Laurels#Quantum Physics#Jenni Higgs Of Education#College Of Letters#The School Of Education#Spencer Foundation
BBC

Open University offers 50 scholarships for black students

Fifty black and mixed race students on lower incomes are being offered the opportunity to study for a degree for free through The Open University. The scholarships are being offered via the Black Students Support Fund, part of the Milton Keynes-based university's Open Futures Fund. Awarded for the first time...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy