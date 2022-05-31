ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, NY

Two Killed In Franklin Crash

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3Vrj_0fwCeNKv00
Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in Franklin Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2010 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling north on Route 32 when it failed to maintain its lane and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a southbound 2017 Lexus NX2, police said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 24-year-old Jullian Raul Parrilla, of Windham, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities said a passenger in the Honda, identified as 25-year-old Andre Shamar Wade, of Willimantic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 21-year-old Willimantic man who was a passenger in the Honda was hospitalized for suspected minor injuries, and the driver of the Lexus, a 30-year-old woman from Mount Sinai, New York, was hospitalized for suspected serious injuries.

Authorities asked any witnesses to call Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Voice

Woman Airlifted After I-84 Crash In Vernon, Police Say

A woman was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition after losing control of her vehicle and rear-ending a vehicle parked on the side of I-84 in Connecticut, state police said. Tolland County resident Aubria Scallon, of Vernon, age 39, was driving east on I-84 when she began to...
VERNON, CT
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York State Police Identify Dead and Injured in 3-Vehicle Crash in Cortlandville

New York State Police are releasing the names of those involved in a three-vehicle crash in passenger Wednesday, June 1 that claimed the life of a 34-year-old Homer man. State Police say Curtis Davies-Carr was driving a pickup truck north on State Route 13 and was killed when a second pickup truck, driven by John Czarpranski of Dryden and a sedan, driven by 22-year-old Sebastian Hollfeider of Homer, both traveling south, collided with the northbound vehicle.
HOMER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windham, CT
City
New York City, NY
City
Willimantic, CT
City
Windham, NY
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
City
Franklin, NY
County
New London County, CT
Franklin, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New London, CT
City
Mount Sinai, NY
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Burglarizing Yorktown Home, Injuring Victim

A 34-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Northern Westchester home and injuring the person who lived there. Police responded at about 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 29, to a report of a domestic incident that had occurred on Friday, May 27, at a Yorktown residence, according to the Yorktown Police Department.
YONKERS, NY
hk-now.com

HVFC News: Fatal Head-On Crash & Three Connecticut River Incidents

(June 2, 2022)—Haddam Volunteer Fire Company wrapped up the month of May with three incidents on the Connecticut River and two more motor vehicle accidents, one of which involved two fatalities. On Memorial Day, May 30, Haddam Volunteer Fire Company responded to three incidents on the Connecticut River. At...
HADDAM, CT
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck Dead By Hit-Run Car On Garden State Parkway

New Jersey State Police seek the public’s help with a fatal hit-and-run crash on the Garden State Parkway that killed a 31-year-old pedestrian from Elizabeth last week. Based on the preliminary investigation, detectives determined that at approximately 12:45 a.m. on May 25, Felipe Dos Santos was walking northbound on the shoulder of the parkway hear milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge Township, according to New Jersey State Police.
ELIZABETH, NJ
New Haven Independent

Crash Kills 2 Seniors

An 82-year-old New Haven woman and an 83-year-old East Haven woman lost their lives in a car crash Tuesday. Here’s what happened, according to a report by State Trooper Thomas Rochette:. The crash occurred on the Route 82 Connector in Haddam around 3 p.m. Patricia Tucker, 82, who lived...
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connecticut State Police#Traffic Accident#Lexus#Daily Voice
Daily Voice

Liquor License Suspended At Meriden Bar After Fight, Gunshots Fired

One person was hospitalized and another suffered thousands of dollars in property damage after gunshots rang out during a bar fight in Connecticut, police said. In New Haven County, at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Monday, May 30 in Meriden, police received multiple calls about a fight that broke out inside Tequila Galore on North Colony Street.
MERIDEN, CT
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A 39-year-old woman from Connecticut was arrested for DUI following a crash in Waterbury yesterday. The two-vehicle crash took place on Interstate 89 northbound off-ramp at around 8:00 p.m. Police say only one vehicle was on the scene when they arrived. Kristen Shand, of New Haven, CT,...
WATERBURY, VT
Daily Voice

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
WKTV

Fatal crash just outside Oneonta

State police say one person died in a head-on crash in Davenport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Woman dies in head-on collision with bus in Delaware County. A 65-year-old woman was killed in a head-on crash with a Trailways bus on State Highway 23 in Delaware County, not far from Oneonta.
ONEONTA, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
284K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy