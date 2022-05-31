Two Killed In Franklin Crash

Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in Franklin Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for witnesses after two people were killed in a crash in Connecticut.

The crash happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Monday, May 30, on Route 32 near Meeting House Hill Road in the New London County town of Franklin, according to Connecticut State Police.

A 2010 Honda Accord EX-L was traveling north on Route 32 when it failed to maintain its lane and traveled into the southbound lane, striking a southbound 2017 Lexus NX2, police said.

The driver of the Honda, identified as 24-year-old Jullian Raul Parrilla, of Windham, was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities said a passenger in the Honda, identified as 25-year-old Andre Shamar Wade, of Willimantic, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a 21-year-old Willimantic man who was a passenger in the Honda was hospitalized for suspected minor injuries, and the driver of the Lexus, a 30-year-old woman from Mount Sinai, New York, was hospitalized for suspected serious injuries.

Authorities asked any witnesses to call Connecticut State Police at 860-465-5400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.