ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Michelle Wie West leads equipment maker’s push to improve LPGA player benefits

By Zephyr Melton
Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Michelle Wie West has been a pioneer inside the ropes since before she was a teenager. Now, she’s trailblazing off the course — this time, in the world of business. Wie West will lead a new women’s initiative with equipment manufacturer LA...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: How Much LIV Golf Paid Dustin Johnson Revealed

Dustin Johnson has put his PGA Tour career at risk by defying the tour to join the LIV Golf Invitational. But after details of how much he's being paid to join were revealed, it's understandable why he'd make that move. According to Telegraph via the Sports Business Journal, Johnson has...
GOLF
The Spun

Tiger Woods Reveals If He's Reached Out To Phil Mickelson

The PGA Championship will receive a major infusion of star power with Tiger Woods competing. However, Phil Mickelson won't be at Southern Hills Country Club to defend his 2021 victory. Mickelson, who hasn't participated in a PGA Tour event since January, withdrew from the tournament field on Friday. His status...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michelle Wie#Health Benefits#Lpga Tour#Mental Health#La Golf#Lpga#U S Women S Open#The Lpga Tour
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Killed In Car Accident

On Wednesday morning, the golfing world received heartbreaking news that a longtime player died. Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the Tour, died in a car accident, according to a statement from the PGA Tour. He was just 59 years old. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns' bromance gets tested, an all-time Jordan Spieth-Michael Greller moment, and the biggest Cinderella story in sports

Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we still can’t get our left ear unclogged after going to the pool for the first time this year. I’ve had some ear wax issues in the past and the water just made it worse. Huh? What’s that? Too much information? Sorry, I can’t hear you. Anyway, here’s what else has us talking after a fun Memorial Day weekend.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

3-time PGA champion Bart Bryant passes away at 59-years-old

The PGA Tour was hit with some sad news on Wednesday. Three-time winner Bart Bryant passed away on Tuesday in a car crash at just 59-years-old. PGA commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the news with a heartfelt statement. Via TMZ Sports:. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Stunning Dustin Johnson News

On Tuesday night, the LIV Golf League finally announced who would be participating in its inaugural event. Among the 42 names announced on Tuesday was an absolute stunner. Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, is in the field for the first LIV event taking place in London. The golfing world...
GOLF
The Spun

PGA Tour Issues Statement After Dustin Johnson, LIV Golf News

The PGA Tour isn't messing around after the Dustin Johnson news came out this morning. Johnson is headlining the field for the first LIV Golf Series event outside of London. It's the Saudi Arabian golf league that Phil Mickelson was taking a liking to before everything happened with him. Mickelson...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

3-time PGA Tour winner dies in car accident

Bart Bryant, a three-time winner on the PGA Tour, died in a car accident on Tuesday, according to the PGA Tour. “The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed.”
GOLF
Golf Digest

One move to stop slicing, pulling and topping shots

As you might expect, I watch way too much video trying to analyze what makes great swings great. One thing I noticed a while back is what’s happening with the lead foot when some of the all-time best start the downswing. Players such as Rory McIlroy, Greg Norman and even Jack Nicklaus let the heel of their front foot move toward the target as they transition from backswing to through-swing. That action of the foot promotes a very strong weight shift to the lead side, and it demands that you start the transition the way you should—from the ground up. For many amateur golfers—perhaps you—the best thing this move does is eliminate the dreaded spinout, where your body rotates hard out of its original address position in the downswing, typically causing you to slice, pull or top your shot. You know if you spun out just by looking at your feet when the ball is gone. They’ll both be facing the target.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

After Double or Nothing debut, Paige VanZant ‘can’t wait’ for AEW solo match

After including former UFC fighter Paige VanZant in storylines involving American Top Team and signing her to a contract, AEW waited a bit before giving her an in-ring debut. That came in a six-person mixed tag match at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29, and now VanZant can’t wait to get back in the ring — this time on her own. The Schmo talked with VanZant after Double or Nothing to get her assessment on how her first ever pro wrestling match turned out. Her team, which included TNT Champion Scorpio Sky and his Men of the Year...
UFC
Golf.com

‘I was mad for about 10 minutes’: Jon Rahm recalls Memorial reaction

When he looks back at last year’s Memorial Tournament, Jon Rahm does have one bone to pick. “Don’t give me the win, that’s fine,” he said on Tuesday. “But I am very comfortable I was going to be top 10, so at least give me a Top 10 for the career stats, not a WD.”
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy