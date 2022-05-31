ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman sitting by beach dies after car crashes into bench, lands in ocean, NJ cops say

By Julia Marnin
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

A 75-year-old woman died after a car crashed into the bench she was sitting on by the beach before it landed in the ocean, according to authorities in New Jersey.

The Hyundai driver first slammed into another car before hitting the bench over Memorial Day weekend in the North Cape May section of Lower Township on May 29, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The man was possibly experiencing a “medical emergency” before the incident.

The woman, identified as Donna Buhner, was airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital “where she sadly died as a result of her injuries,” the news release said.

Additionally, four other people were injured and taken to a hospital, according to NBC Philadelphia.

Buhner was looking out at the Delaware Bay from the bench during sunset when the car came careening toward her, Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel told The Press of Atlantic City.

The driver was taken to a medical center for treatment as a result, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing, the news release said. No charges have been filed as of May 31.

Cape May is a city near the beach roughly 120 miles south of Trenton.

Daily Voice

Ohio Trucker Dies After Crash Involving Illegally Parked Vehicle On I-81: PA State Police

A tractor-trailer driver from Ohio has died following an early morning crash along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, according to a release by state police. The state police were called to the scene of the crash involving two tractor-trailers along I-81 southbound near mile marker 64.5 in East Pennsboro Township around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, as detailed in the release.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

4 Hurt As SUV Flips On Route 80 (PHOTOS)

A driver and three passengers were hurt after an SUV flipped over the center median on Route 80, authorities said. The Mount Tabor Volunteer Fire Department was on its way to assist with a commercial alarm on Walsh Drive alongside the Rainbow Lakes Volunteer Fire Department when it was redirected to the rollover crash on the eastbound side of the highway in Parsippany just after 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, May 28.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
