The push-button ignition was a luxurious way to start your car until it wasn’t

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time I started a car by pressing a button, it felt too easy and convenient — like I had somehow stumbled into a tax bracket I don’t belong in. “You’re telling me,” I thought, “that I can just leave my keys in my pocket, and the car will let...

Comments / 237

David Stoner
2d ago

was with a buddy and his wife. He dropped her off at a store and we went to do due a few things. on our first stop we came out and the car wouldn't start. Here his wife had the key fob in her purse and it was only about a mile away but it was highway so we had to walk the long way 5 miles back and forth. Think I like my keys....lmao

Steelervic
2d ago

Can’t believe this writer got paid to write this novel. Seriously, all that about an ignition switch? Manufacturers in our modern day switched to push button because people who had key rings with 10-50 keys on them were ruining the ignition switches due to the weight of the keys. I don’t think he mentions that in the article as I fell asleep halfway through. He’s probably the type to have all his groceries delivered so he doesn’t have to go through the hassle of pushing a button to get to the store.

+1 Guest
2d ago

If YOU want to start Your Car using the key YOU STILL CAN!!! Just REMOVE it from the Key Fob and insert it into the ignition lock on the side of the steering column and turn it clockwise till the car starts just like you did before you bought a car with a Start/Stop Button!!!

