ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Advocates want new policies after Topeka homeless camp razed

By Knss News
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs6Fq_0fwCdowD00

The recent bulldozing of a camp for homeless people has advocates arguing that Topeka should adopt more liberal policies modeled after ones in Kansas City, Missouri.

Social worker Russell Burton and other advocates hope to raise the issue at the Topeka City Council's meeting June 7, The Kansas City Star reports.

Burton wants the city to require outreach workers to visit before a camp is bulldozed and to remain until city workers leave, something Kansas City mandates under a policy adopted in mid-April. He also wants to require the city to store people's personal items for 60 days, as Kansas City does, twice the time set by Topeka's policies.

Topeka on May 10 razed an encampment just north of the Kansas River where more than a dozen people were living.

Ken Saffer, 57, a resident of the encampment on and off since 2017, said his belongings were confiscated, including clothing, tools and a generator. Others scrambled to collect medication and important documents.

Spokesperson Gretchen Spiker said the city provided more than the required 72 hours notice before clearing the camp and followed its policies regarding belongings. She said the city “went above and beyond” to protect individuals' constitutional rights.

Comments / 2

Related
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Forgives Weed Offenses

Obtaining marijuana in Kansas City is easier than buying bubble gum. Seriously . . . There must be a chewing gum shortage because local pharmacies never have the kind that KC likes. But I digress . . . The point here is that weed is basically legal and this battle...
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

In parts of Kansas, Black drivers get pulled over more, but police don’t track numbers everywhere

TOPEKA — Black drivers are given a disproportionately higher number of traffic tickets than white motorists in some Kansas cities. Yet the extent of any racial bias in traffic stops remains uncertain largely because no statewide requirement exists demanding police track the data. That leaves individual cities and counties to create their own policies — giving, at best, an inconsistent picture of how much more vulnerable Black drivers are to getting pulled over.
TOPEKA, KS
Kansas Reflector

Hey, Kansas Democrats: Your internal strife distracts activists when you can least afford it

The headline in the Kansas City Star was the kind that no political organization of any stripe wants to see: “ ’He was a bully.’ KS Dems director made toxic workplace, ex-employees say. Party stands by him.” Kansas Democratic Party executive director Ben Meers has been accused by four former employees of creating that aforementioned toxic […] The post Hey, Kansas Democrats: Your internal strife distracts activists when you can least afford it appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Liberal, MO
Topeka, KS
Society
Kansas City, MO
Government
City
Liberal, KS
City
Topeka, KS
State
Missouri State
Topeka, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Kansas Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kansas City, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists After Shooting Witness Debunked: We Don't Care!!!

Culture war and racially charged politics have created a climate so toxic that people in Kansas City no longer trust any evidence which doesn't align with their worldview. Faulty eyewitness testimony didn't help the situation. Accordingly . . . Over Memorial Day weekend a bystander to a Kansas City officer-involved...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

City in Johnson County sees record population growth

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - New data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows Johnson County is leading the way when it comes to population growth and Lenexa ranks at the top. “Lenexa often lands on lists for its growth,” said Scott McCullough. McCullough is the Community Development Director for the...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Policies#Homelessness#A Camp#The Topeka City Council#The Kansas City Star
wibwnewsnow.com

Two Cities in Kansas Rank in “Top Cities for Families”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average American moves 11.7 times in their lifetime…but the decision as to where to move has many factors. In order to determine which cities are most conducive to family life, the financial website WalletHub compared 182 U.S. cities – including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state – across five key dimensions: family fun, health and safety, education and child care, affordability, and socio-economics.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
WIBW

Report finds Overland Park as second-best place to raise a family

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just a short drive down I-70, Overland Park has been found to be the second-best place in the nation to raise a family. With the average American expected to move about 12 times in their lifetime, WalletHub.com says it has released its report on 2022′s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family - and Overland Park is the second-best.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Homeless
WIBW

Two seriously injured in early-morning crash on I-435 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people suffered serious injuries early Thursday when the car they were in struck a semi that had previously crashed on Interstate 435 in Kansas City, Kan., authorities said. The car-semi crash was reported at 2:37 a.m. Thursday on southbound Interstate 435 just south of...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas lake, campgrounds close due to hazardous algae presence

MARION COUNTY (KSNT) – Hazardous blue-green algae has been found in a large Kansas lake, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said on Thursday. Algae found in the water is at a hazardous level due to the high toxins and high cell count found in Marion Reservoir. The public is being asked to avoid […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Former Topeka student killed at Wichita grad party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the two teens killed Saturday at a Wichita graduation party had ties to Topeka. Wichita Police say Boisy D. Barefield, 17, of Wichita, died late Saturday night. Officials say Barefield was attending a graduation party at ‘The Banquet Hall’ in the 3100 block of...
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kan. woman with history of crime accused of drug possession

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug allegations after a traffic stop. Shortly after 4p.m. Wednesday, police conducted a traffic stop near 7th and Atchison Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The driver, identified as Vanessa L. Gerber, 42, Atchison was found...
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Cheeses sold in Kansas grocery stores recalled

KANSAS (KSNT) – Many cheese products are being recalled due to the potential of Listeria contamination on Thursday, as reported by the FDA. Paris Brothers Inc. in Kansas City, Missouri has issued a voluntary limited recall of the following items: Cottonwood River Cheddar D’amir Brie Double Crème French Brie Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style […]
KANSAS STATE
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy