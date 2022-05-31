ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Hoochie Daddy Shorts Spark Debate About Masculinity

By Shamika Sanders
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNliQ_0fwCdlI200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Icms_0fwCdlI200

Source: luoman / Getty


Hoochie d addy season is in full effect and boy, we didn’t know how much we appreciate hoochie daddy shorts . Hoochie daddy shorts are the latest fashion trend and social media craze taking over our feeds. And we couldn’t be happier. Hoochie daddy shorts are shorts above the knee that show off a man’s thighs and calves. While short shorts on men didn’t originate in 2022 (Twitter users have been sharing images from the 80s that show men rocking their short shorts), the term “hoochie daddy” makes it so much better.

While hoochie daddy shorts are a playful take on men’s fashion, and the men who don’t adhere to stereotypical fashion rules, there are some who feel the hoochie daddy trend isn’t masculine. One Twitter user wrote, “ Bring back Masculinity! It’s men running around in hoochie daddy shorts & bedazzled belts. I’m quite disturbed by the lack of masculinity in today’s men. STAND UP! ”

Some members of the LGBTQ community aren’t quite feeling cisgender heterosexual men jumping on a trend they’ve faced harsh criticism for in the past.

“Str8 men need to pay reparations to gay men before I see any of them and their ashy a**, crunchy ass kneecaps in these hoochie daddy shorts this summer. What trend are they shaming now that they bout to hop on in three years? So boring and late. Lol,” on user tweeted.

Whatever your stance on hoochie daddy shorts, this Tik Tok user gave strict guidelines, including not skipping leg day, moisturizing, and steering clear of denim.

What say you? Are you feeling hoochie daddy shorts season?

RELATED STORIES:

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Ashanti Is Our Fashion Goals In Star-Printed Balmain Blazer And Leather Gucci Shorts

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk & Natasha Bassett Are In ‘Monogamous’ Relationship Amid St. Tropez Getaway

Natasha Bassett, 29, has clearly been keeping up with the Musks! Less than one week after HollywodLife EXCLUSIVELY reported that Natasha took her billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk‘s supermodel mom Maye Musk, 74, as her date to Cannes to support her for her upcoming lead role in Baz Luhrmann’s highly-anticipated biopic, Elvis, Natasha and Elon were photographed looking happy and relaxed on a romantic getaway to St. Tropez!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shorts#Masculinity#Addy#Twitter#Lgbtq
The Independent

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said.Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Body language expert Judi James said the duke’s gestures and expressions indicated his anxiety levels were “quite high”.She told the PA news agency: “It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent.”Ms...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Elon Musk’s GF Natasha Bassett Brings His Mom Maye, 74, To Her ‘Elvis’ Cannes Premiere

Elon Musk‘s girlfriend Natasha Bassett, 29, just scored some serious bonus points with the 50-year-old billionaire and his beloved mother, Maye Musk, 74! After going incognito for the past few months, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Natasha — who stars in Baz Luhrmann‘s upcoming Elvis biopic — brought Elon’s mother Maye as her guest to the Cannes premiere of the highly-anticipated film. According to a source, “Elon and Natasha are still going strong and over time Natasha has developed a solid bond with his mother Maye. Maye is the most important person in Elon’s world and the fact that she adores Natasha means so much to him.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Cardi B Masters Her Tennis Grunt With Normani In Lavender Skirt & Sneakers for ‘Cardi Tries’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B traded her signature stilettos for a pair of tennis shoes in the newest episode of “Cardi Tries.” The series follows the Grammy Award-winning rapper and her friends as they try their hands at new skills. After testing her survival skills, stepping into the ballet studio, officiating a wedding, and giving her husband, Offset, a tattoo, Cardi B invited her friend and “Wild Side” collaborator Normani onto the show to play tennis...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Queen Latifah Sees Red in Dramatic Dress & Shiny Sandals at ‘Hustle’ Netflix Movie Premiere

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Queen Latifah brought red-hot style to the red carpet for the “Hustle” world premiere on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. The basketball drama, which premieres next Wednesday on Netflix, also stars Adam Sandler, Juancho Hernangomez and Lyon Beckwith. While arriving to the premiere at The Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, the Variety cover star posed in a flowing red gown. The silky piece featured a knotted neckline, long curved sleeves and waist accents mimicking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Chooses Classic Style in Black Trousers, White Tank Top and Chunky Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes mastered mixing classic styles and trendy pieces at her latest outing. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum celebrated the opening of Mango’s new NYC flagship store at an intimate dinner at iconic SoHo hotspot Balthazar on Wednesday night. She attended the event alongside other celebrities and fashion influencers like Tommy Dorfman, Annabelle Wallis and Camille Charrière. To the opening, Holmes wore a white knit sleeveless top with an open back paired with black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Majic 107.5/97.5

Cardi B Shares How To Change Diapers With Long Nails, Even Non-Parents Are Intrigued

Cardi B continues to hold the culture in the palm of her hands. Kash Doll was curious to know how she changes diapers with her signature nails and she was happy to oblige. As per Buzz Feed the South Bronx bombshell is the talk of Twitter once again. Earlier this week her peer Kash Doll asked […] The post Cardi B Shares How To Change Diapers With Long Nails, Even Non-Parents Are Intrigued appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
MUSIC
wmagazine.com

Dua Lipa’s ‘Potion’ Music Video is a Fashion Archivist’s Dreamscape

For months, It girls of all shapes and sizes have been proving that archival and vintage looks are the way of the future. Bella Hadid just attended the Cannes Film Festival in a group of dresses that were all at least 20 years old while Maisie Williams just pulled from Junya Watanabe’s archives for the perfect dress for her recent Pistol premiere. Vintage pieces can say a lot about the wearer, it proves they have access to these designers’ archives, or know someone who does, but it also shows an appreciation of fashion history, and a recognition of the circular nature of trends. Pop It girl Dua Lipa has made it very clear over the past few months that she’s game for a vintage look every once in a while (though she also loves shopping from the current shows). So, it was no surprise when the singer showed up in her most recent video in four vintage looks, creating the ultimate showcase with her stylist Lorenzo Posocco of what archival fashion has to offer.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Debuts Her Fierce Bodysuit With a Fun Twist in Pink Studded Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. For her S By Serena brand, Serena Williams seemingly reimagined a version of her iconic on-court catsuit that went viral in 2018 at the French. View this post on Instagram A post shared by S by Serena (@serena) The tennis pro modeled her namesake label’s new Harper Jumpsuit on Instagram today. Her simple look mastered sleek and stylish minimalism, but designed for a variety of occasions. She posed in a bodycon one-piece pant suit...
TENNIS
Footwear News

Natalia Dyer Wears Striking Emerald Short-Suit and Strappy Gold Heels to ‘Stranger Things’ Event

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Natalia Dyer is currently reuniting with the cast of “Stranger Things” on the media tour to end all media tours, celebrating the release of the show’s fourth season after a three-year hiatus. To ring in the show’s much-anticipated newest season on May 27, the 27-year-old actress attended a Netflix FYSEE panel in Los Angeles on the show’s release date, chatting alongside co-stars about all things strange and peculiar. For the event, Dyer wore...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
955K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy