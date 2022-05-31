ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Keith Urban Gets a Surprise Guest Onstage in Las Vegas: Wife Nicole Kidman [Watch]

By Jess
 3 days ago
Keith Urban had a surprise guest with him at his Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace over the weekend. The singer's wife — actress Nicole Kidman — made her way onstage during Urban's show on Saturday (May 28) for a very "wifey" reason. "I...

