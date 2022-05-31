ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

‘Dancing with Myself’ challenges viral internet stars

By Stephanie Thompson
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sYBJa_0fwCdMPz00

(NBC) — Dance challenges have become a big thing on social media, especially in the past two years, and a new show is bringing some of those challenges to NBC in “Dancing with Myself.”

“We noticed a lot of people started to have that need to express themselves and posted videos online,” said celebrity show creator Shakira.

‘America’s Got Talent’ cast says Season 17 could be the best yet

The Latin music queen, along with singer Nick Jonas and YouTube star Liza Koshy all get a close-up look at the social media sensations in this new dance challenge series.

“This show is all about people who’ve gone viral on the internet,” said Jonas.

“Dancing with Myself” may not be a product of the pandemic but rather, of the many people dancing at home while cooped up during Covid.

“People who are usually watching the television or clearing the furniture out of the living room to dance in front of the television, are now on television,” said Koshy.

Each week, 12 performers are put into individual pods where they try to quickly master high-energy dance challenges. Some dances are designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators and its host Camille Kostek.

“I always say if you’re not nervous, then you know you’re not ready because those nerves add that extra adrenaline and push it, push that performance to the next level,” said Kostek.

Studio audience votes decide the challenge winners and the celebs have “saves” as well. Eventually, each week’s winner earns a $25 thousand prize.

New shows and old favorites: NBC announces its 2022 fall lineup

“Just let that passion speak on stage and have that experience of being on stage in front of millions of people,” said Shakira.

Where the contestant’s moves can meet the moment.

“I think dance is like a smile,” said Kostek. “It’s a universal language.”

One that’s getting an all-new showcase.

“Dancing with Myself” premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m., following the season premiere of “America’s Got Talent.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Big Flats man indicted for beating puppies to death

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A Big Flats man has been indicted in connection to a case last year in which he allegedly beat two puppies to death in Corning, according to the District Attorney. Steuben County DA Brooks Baker’s Office announced that a Grand Jury handed up an indictment against Michael Crouse, 23, for allegedly […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Heavy police, FBI presence in Bath overnight: reports

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The FBI confirmed a police presence in the Village of Bath overnight Wednesday but didn’t confirm the reasoning behind the response. Reports of a heavy police presence in Bath came into 18 News late in the evening on June 1. The presence reportedly involved New York State Police. Viewers told 18 […]
BATH, NY
SFGate

Shakira Proves Her TikTok Dance Skills on ‘Fallon’

Shakira stopped by The Tonight Show to discuss her new gig as a judge on NBC series Dancing with Myself and took the opportunity to show off her TikTok dance skills. In a segment titled “Watch It Once TikTok Challenge,” Shakira proved she is the queen of rhythm.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Nick Jonas
Person
Camille Kostek
E! News

Do Shakira's Sons Want to Shake It Like Mom? She Says...

Watch: Nick Jonas & Shakira Share Fave TikTok Dances & New Show. Shakira's kids are ready for anything. Chatting with E! News' Daily Pop about her latest gig on NBC's Dancing With Myself, the Award–winning singer revealed that her sons—Milan, 9, and Sasha Piqué Mebarak, 7—share a lot of her creative interests.
THEATER & DANCE
hotnewhiphop.com

Brandon Bills Speak On Critics Who Called Out His TikTok Dance Video With DaniLeigh

What was supposed to be a cute dance video for this brother and sister duo turned into another viral moment for both. DaniLeigh and her rapper brother Brandon Bills are no strangers to being hot topics in social media circles, especially considering their controversies with DaBaby. While the North Carolina rapper has taken some time away from internet antics, DaniLeigh and Brandon have gone viral this week.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With Myself#Dance Moves#Television#Nexstar#Reality Tv#Nbc#Latin#Covid
Variety

Eva Mendes on Ending Her Near 10-Year Acting Break: ‘I Won’t Do Violence’ or ‘Sexuality’

Click here to read the full article. Eva Mendes has floated a potential end to her near-decade long hiatus from acting. The actor has not starred in a feature film since a small supporting role in partner Ryan Gosling’s 2014’s directorial effort “Lost River,” although she lent her voice to a role on a 2021 episode of “Bluey” on ABC Kids. Mendes appeared on “The View” and said her potential return to acting would have specific requirements. “I have such a short list of what I will do, with four kids,” Mendes said (via Entertainment Weekly). “I mean, if it was...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey reveals she was tearing up backstage before appearing as one of Ellen's last guests while Mila Kunis receives a $30K check for Ukraine

Oprah Winfrey and Mila Kunis were the featured guests on Tuesday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' chat show, which is ending its 19-year run this week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 68-year-old billionaire TV mogul received a standing ovation as she made her first appearance in front of a live audience since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore Tom Cruise’s Original Top Gun Jacket In The ‘Hold My Hand’ Music Video

Tom Cruise recently revealed to James Corden on The Late Late Show that he and Hans Zimmer, one of the composers for the upcoming Top Gun sequel, were struggling with the music for the film when Lady Gaga approached them both with “Hold My Hand.” “There was just a sound and something we were looking for and it just wasn’t right,” he said. “She presented her song to us and it just opened up the whole movie.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Sports
WETM 18 News

Corning woman arrested on warrant from 17 years ago

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Corning woman has been arrested on a warrant from 17 years ago out of Yates County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Beth Thomas, 59, or Corning was arrested at the Steuben County Public Safety Building in Bath just before 2:00 p.m. on May 31 by Yates County Deputies. The arrest […]
CORNING, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Schools Superintendent, Assistant Principal indicted for misconduct, child endangerment

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District Superintendent and the Assistant Principal for Grades 7-8 have both been indicted on various misconduct and child endangerment charges by the Steuben County Grand Jury, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Jeremy Palotti, Superintendent of the Hornell City School District, was indicted by the Grand Jury […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Police release names of fatal Elmira fire victims

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released more details about the fatal house fire that happened on West Fourth Street earlier this week. The victims have been identified as Lucille R. Brown, 57, and Scott A. Bernard, 50, according to the Elmira Police Department. Both of the victims lived at the address […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Candor woman arrested for Identity Theft

CANDOR, N.Y. (WETM) — A Candor woman has been arrested for allegedly using two victims’ personal information to spend thousands of dollars, according to New York State Police. Angela Kemp, 42, was arrested on May 25, 2022, after State Police started an investigation into an incident that occurred earlier this year. According to State Police, […]
CANDOR, NY
Vogue

The Red-Carpet Reinvention Of Megan Fox Continues In David Koma

Megan Fox’s style transformation has been nothing short of epic. In recent months, the actor has been spotted in several looks that have solidified her spot as a bonafide fashion plate. Earlier this spring, the actor, who became a household name after starring in Michael Bay’s Transformers franchise, wore an alluring KNWLS off-duty outfit that immediately piqued our interest. She’s capable of shutting down the red carpet, too.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy