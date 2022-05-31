Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Menard; Runnels; Schleicher; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schleicher, northwestern Coleman, eastern Tom Green, northeastern Crockett, northwestern Menard, Runnels, Concho and southern Irion Counties through 645 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Winters Lake to 7 miles southeast of Lake Nasworthy to near Barnhart. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ballinger, Winters, Eldorado, Paint Rock, Christoval, Eden, Miles, Novice, Lowake, Wall, Barnhart, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Silver Valley, Leaday, Eola and Rowena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

