Pecos County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pecos by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 17:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Menard, Runnels, Schleicher by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-02 20:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Coleman; Concho; Crockett; Irion; Menard; Runnels; Schleicher; Tom Green Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Schleicher, northwestern Coleman, eastern Tom Green, northeastern Crockett, northwestern Menard, Runnels, Concho and southern Irion Counties through 645 AM CDT At 602 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Winters Lake to 7 miles southeast of Lake Nasworthy to near Barnhart. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Ballinger, Winters, Eldorado, Paint Rock, Christoval, Eden, Miles, Novice, Lowake, Wall, Barnhart, Glen Cove, Hatchel, Veribest, Knickerbocker, Vancourt, Silver Valley, Leaday, Eola and Rowena. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: June 2nd, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Cloudy and cool. A few storms from eastern New Mexico may arrive late. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 71°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH. Tonight: Scattered storms possible after midnight. Chance of rain: 40%....
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

TxDOT issues traffic alerts for several counties

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Texas Department of Transportation has issued several traffic alerts for today and Thursday. The following alert is for Midland, County: The outside eastbound main lane of I-20 will be closed from 9 am to 4 pm today and could be closed Thursday according to TxDOT, as crews connect the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KBAT 99.9

Two Strongest Earthquakes Happened Near Midland/Odessa Wednesday

The U.S. Geological Survey reported two of the strongest earthquakes happened in far West Texas on Wednesday morning. According to the Midland Reporter-Telegram, the two earthquakes hit within an hour of each other, the first one at 10:01 am with a 4.4 magnitude and then another hit several miles away at 10:46 am registering at a 4.5 magnitude.
MIDLAND, TX
Texas Cars
ABC Big 2 News

Month-long major road project in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Midland has issued a traffic alert for a road project that will cause drivers to take alternate routes for at least a month. In a news release, Illinois Avenue between A Street and D Street will be closed starting June 6th. This comes as crews work to repair […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Project to build 191 overpass to begin next week

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A project to build an overpass to take Highway 191 over the planned extension of Yukon Road in western Midland County between Odessa and Midland is scheduled to begin the week of June 6, 2022. The 30-month project will have several phases that will include traffic pattern changes. The most important […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

At least 6 dead in Loving County crash

LOVING COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: The scene at the intersection of CR 300 and Highway 652 has been cleared and drivers will now be able to pass through the area as normal. More information on the victims in this crash will be provided by DPS and we will update when that information is released. The […]
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Insane! Midland-Odessa Drivers Forced To Deal With Road Construction And Detours

If you are someone who commutes daily through our beloved streets, roads and highways of West Texas, I feel for you. I have done it for a very long time and it absolutely does not get any easier, fun or safe. Many of us, depending on our daily route, know which roads to avoid, which ones to take to make the drive a little more smooth and so on and so forth.
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Agencies recover 70 missing children in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Homeland Security Investigations announced on May 25 it had completed a three week long operation along with several other agencies. "Operation Lost Souls" located and recovered 70 missing children in Midland, Ector, El Paso and Tom Green counties. This operation ran from the end of April to mid-May.
MIDLAND, TX
Plainview Daily Herald

DPS: 40 missing children located in Midland-Odessa

Forty missing children were located or recovered in the Midland-Odessa area during a three-week operation in West Texas, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson. “Operation Lost Souls" was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation, DPS and local agencies. The operation recovered a total of 70 missing children, many...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fort Stockton Police looking for robbery suspect

FORT STOCKTON, Texas (KOSA) -The Fort Stockton Police Department is investigating a series of business burglaries. They need help identifying the suspect in the photo above. Please contact the Fort Stockton Police Department with any tips or information on the person or persons associated with the burglaries at 432-336-4600. Please...
FORT STOCKTON, TX
NewsWest 9

US 385 in Odessa to be rebuilt over 18 months

ODESSA, Texas — TxDOT announced it will soon begin the work to rehabilitate and resurface a portion of US Highway 385 in Odessa. Work will begin on June 6 and and last for around 18 months. The section of SH 385 that will be worked on will stretch from...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Louisiana man arrested in Odessa with stolen gun

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Louisiana man was arrested this week after police said he was caught with drugs and a stolen firearm during a traffic stop. 32-year-old Kyle Green, of Farmerville, LA, has been charged with drug possession, theft of a firearm, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 1, an […]
ODESSA, TX
KBAT 99.9

5 Fun Waterparks Closest To Midland Odessa!

Summer 2022 is in full swing and who doesn't want to hit up a Water Park! There's nothing like spending a day at a Water Park, especially with triple-digit weather outside. Waterparks are like Amusement Parks but with WATER! And, lot's of fun. Here's a list of the nearest Water...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for porch pirate

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Midland Police Department, is asking for help from the community to identify a woman suspected of stealing packages.  According to a Facebook post, on May 28, the woman pictured below was seen walking through the neighborhood in the 3000 block of Goddard. She was caught […]
MIDLAND, TX

