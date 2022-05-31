Samaritan accepting applications for Nurse Practitioner scholarship

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Medical Center is now accepting applications for the fifth annual Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship.

The scholarship was established in 2018 by Susan Peters who was a retired nurse from Samaritan Medical Center through the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation for Registered Nurses. Although Peters passed away in 2020, the scholarship continues her legacy and commitment to healthcare in the community.

Peters graduated from the former House of the Good Samaritan School of Nursing and retired from Samaritan Medical Center as a Certified Oncology Nurse. Prior to that, she served as a staff RN and for more than 20 years as a Nurse Manager of Medical/Surgical, Orthopedic, and Alternate Level of Care Units.

The goal of the scholarship is to assist with the education costs for an RN who is continuing their education, specifically to pursue a Nurse Practitioner degree. Each year two scholarships of $2,000 are awarded to two of the chosen applicants.

Vice President of Samaritan Foundation and Community Services Beth Fipps said that Samaritan is proud to offer the scholarship to aspiring NPs in a press release.

“We are so grateful to Susan for leaving a legacy to a profession she was so committed to,” Fipps said. “Susan so generously established this scholarship to promote the Nurse Practitioner profession because she felt there is an increasing need and role for such due to the nationwide shortage of physicians.”

To be eligible for the scholarship candidates must be a registered nurse with a minimum of two full years’ working experience and be a resident of Jefferson or Lewis Counties. Although RNs currently working for Samaritan Medical Center are preferred, it is not mandatory.

Additionally, medical or surgical experience is preferred. Candidates are eligible to apply after they successfully complete their first semester in a Nurse Practitioner program with at least a B average.

As part of the application, Registered Nurses must describe why they are pursuing their Nurse Practitioner degree and where, and whether or not they have a financial need. Applicants should submit two letters of recommendation and the two most recent transcripts along with the application as well.

The application period for the Susan Peters Nursing Scholarship opens on June 1 and concludes on July 15. The winners of the scholarship award will be announced on August 1. More information about the scholarship can be found on the Samar itan M e dical Center website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.