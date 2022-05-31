ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Made in Chicago: Alcala's Western Wear in West Town

By Mike Krauser
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

On Chicago's northwest side, there’s a shop that’s all things Western — even the hold music on the phone.

Alcala's Western Wear is made in Chicago. It’s a family business that was started by Richard Alcala’s father in 1972. Back then, the clothes weren’t inspired by the wild, wild west.

“When my dad started it, it was a men’s store,” Alcalas said. “It had suits, sport coats, dress pants.”

One decade later, though, the shop changed its look.

“In the ’80s there was a movie that came out called ‘Urban Cowboy,’” Alcala said. “All of the sudden, everybody wanted boots, cowboy hats, and jeans. They wanted to be like the guys in the movie.”

Alcala said the key to Western wear is that it’s 100% American.

It’s Alcala’s Western wear, and it’s made in Chicago.

WBBM News Radio

