NYS legislature to vote on gun legislation

By Jamie DeLine
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On Tuesday, 10 gun bills were introduced in the New York State Legislature. Among them, legislation to require a permit to buy a semi-automatic rifle, that would raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy that kind of weapon.

Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, asked Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay to share his thoughts on the bill.

“I want to see the bill,” said Barclay. “I want to conference it. Before making an opinion on it, but I think we have to be open to anything, but we really want to look at solutions that are going to be a solution and not just political rhetoric that people like to hear.”

Supreme Court may soon expand gun rights amid roiling debate

New York State has some of the toughest gun laws in the county. Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement, “As New York once again leads, we continue to urge the federal government to seize this opportunity and pass meaningful national gun violence prevention laws.”

During her visit to Albany, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said while she does not support gun control, she does support more resources for mental health.

“It was Republicans who passed and signed into law $1 billion of funding to go toward training guidance councilors in schools to harden our school districts,” said Stefanik. “We need to increase school resources officers and make sure we are working with our county sheriffs to protect our schools and our most vulnerable. I do not support gun control. I stand for the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens. But there is work that we need to do and that is increasing mental health funding and increasing those resources for school resource officers.”

When it comes to the state gun legislation that was recently introduced, a vote is expected to be held on Thursday, the last day of session.

WETM 18 News

6 proposed bill to expand abortion in NYS

With the Supreme Courts draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul is calling New York a "safe harbor" for abortion services. Lawmakers are scheduled to take up a package of 6 abortion bills these last two legislative session days.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf urges action on $2,000 direct payments

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to many Pennsylvanians. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pa. lawmakers won’t pull trigger on stricter gun control

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Uvalde, Texas is the latest town burned into the American psyche, but it won’t be the last community to be caught in the crosshairs of a uniquely American problem. Pennsylvania House Democrat Mike Schlossberg said, “Every other country has very similar circumstances that we do in terms of mental illness, video […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New state bill offers green alternatives to burial

Throughout the pandemic, New Yorkers were faced with tough decisions regarding end-of-life care and the rising cost of dying. In an effort to reduce overall costs, the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic, and Asian Legislative Caucus are supporting two pieces of legislation that would both update the wrongful death law and allow for cemetery alternatives that are economic and eco-friendly.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Despite mountain of cash, Pa. readies for budget clash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The state budget is due at the end of June and Pennsylvania is holding a record amount of money. Now comes the difficult decision of how much to spend and where to spend it. Governor Tom Wolf is pushing legislation to send $2,000 to every Pennsylvanian who makes less than $80,000 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania announces expanded food assistance eligibility

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvanians experiencing food insecurity are now eligible for support from Pennsylvania’s network of food banks and pantries. Income eligibility for both the State Food Purchase Program (SFPP) and The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), U.S. Department of Agriculture-funded programs administered at the state level, have been raised from 150% of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania preps for America’s 250th birthday celebration

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — America’s 250th birthday celebration is still a few years away, but Pennsylvania is already planning for the big event. Governor Tom Wolf and Senator Bob Casey were among those who gathered in Gettysburg Thursday morning to talk about what Pa. residents can expect. Wolf visited the site of Gettysburg’s newest museum, […]
GETTYSBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

