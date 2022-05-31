ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville man thanks off-duty nurse for ‘second chance’ with wife

By Elizabeth Kuebel
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuLff_0fwCcikU00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man is hoping to reach a nurse to personally thank her. He says she stepped in when his wife really needed it.

The nurse gave Rocky Auton’s wife Shelby CPR – and a second chance.

Shelby is at UT Medical Center in what her husband calls serious condition. He doesn’t know the nurse who intervened, but he does know she granted them extra time.

“I just want to say thank you very much for giving me a second chance to say hi to my wife again. And to tell her that I love her,” Rocky said. “I know she’s in very serious condition still, but thank you so much for helping her, and giving me this second chance to say goodbye to her.”

Knoxville sees 50% increase in homelessness

Rocky is hoping that message makes it to the nurse who helped his wife. She was eating lunch at a Knoxville Cracker Barrel with coworkers last week when Rocky says she had a seizure.

“She had problems breathing, and I guess she wasn’t getting enough oxygen to the brain, and she fell out on the floor in the middle of Cracker Barrel,” Rocky explained. “Out of nowhere this nurse, this hero comes out, and she performed CPR on my wife and kind of gave her a second chance.”

Shelby is at UT Medical Center in the ICU. It’s not her first tough medical battle.

“June 28th of last year she had been diagnosed with SARS COVID-19. She had a severe case of it because she didn’t get the vaccine fast enough. She was in the hospital for over 170 days and on the ventilator for over 150 days, that’s why we had to go to Northwestern Hospital for a lung transplant,” said Rocky.

Two boating-related fatalities, 25 BUIs reported in Tennessee over Memorial Day weekend

He believes that is related to what she’s facing now.

“Most definitely, yes, it had to do with her throat issues and the narrowing of her throat where the ventilator had been in there for 150 days,” he said.

Rocky says he’s broken by how much Shelby has been through recently. Still, he’s not losing sight of one reason to be grateful – and the off-duty nurse who made it happen.

‘Remember what Memorial Day is about’: Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss added to East TN Veterans Memorial

“It means the world to me,” Rocky said of being granted extra time. “I just let her know how I feel.”

The family is still deciding whether to go back to Northwestern in Chicago; where Shelby got her lung transplant. She would need to be airlifted, and that would cost $19,000. A fundraiser has been started to help pay for emergency transport .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 2

Related
WATE

Pet of the week: Lizzy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet a four-legged friend looking for their forever home. The Humane Society of Tennessee is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand towards giving their waiting animals a good life. If you are not in the market for a full time commitment, adopting an animal is not the only option.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Society
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WATE

What to do if you find a child or animal left inside a hot car

As the summer season begins and temperatures increase, so do the chances of children and animals being forgotten inside hot cars. In an effort to prevent more deaths in Tennessee, there is a law called 'The Good Samaritan' law, which makes it legal for people to respond if they come across a child or animal in distress inside a vehicle.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Local 16 year old girl getting her pilot’s license

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Age is just a number for one local girl. Sarah Stanley, 16, is a small girl with a big goal- to become a pilot. She is currently on her way to earning her pilot’s license as a soloed student. Her love for aviation and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Oxygen#Hospital#Ut Medical Center#Cpr#Icu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WATE

TVA Lineman Rodeo coming to Sevierville

Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WJHL

Carter Co. kitten recovering after being found with mouth glued shut

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitten who was found in May with her mouth and nose superglued shut is on the mend, animal shelter officials say. Shannon Posada, director of the Elizabethton/Carter County Animal Shelter, told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that the kitten, now referred to as Haven, is recovering. According to a post […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy