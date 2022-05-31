ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Rankin County receives grant to improve rail, highway traffic

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fHxqK_0fwCcOI400

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On Tuesday, May 31, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representative Michael Guest announced the approval of a $1.5 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The grant will help construct a new rail crossing on Highway 18 in Brandon, Mississippi. The project would eliminate an at-grade crossing and replace it with a grade-separated bridge and additional travel lane over the Kansas City Southern Railway (KCS).

Renovations underway at Mississippi National Guard’s JFH building

“For far too long, drivers along Highway 18 looking to get to school, the airport, or to work have faced delays because of the current rail crossing in Brandon. Improving this crossing will play a key role in reducing congestion, improving safety, and boosting commerce in Rankin County as it continues to grow,” Wicker said.

The project is expected to improve travel time for both commuters and KCS operations, while eliminating crashes at the crossing. The project is considered essential, as daily trips in the area are estimated to increase 49 percent and rail traffic by almost 70 percent by 2040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 1

I'm a guest
2d ago

it is about time! I have seen ambulances that have to sit and wait for the trains while trying to get to a patient...or get a patient to the hospital.

Reply
3
Related
WJTV 12

Jackson to receive $1M for JTRAN improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson is set to receive $1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to improve and restore transit services that were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Fifty transit agencies across 24 states will share $25 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA). Grants are provided […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lane closures to affect I-20 in Jackson for striping

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that alternating lane closures will take place on Interstate 20 in Jackson for striping. The alternating lane closures are expected to take place from 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3 to 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5. The closures will affect Interstate […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi airports receive grants for improvements

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Four Mississippi airports received a total of $888,557 in grants from the United States Department of Transportation. The following airports received the funding: John Bell Williams Airport – $450,000 Grenada Municipal Airport – $239,229 (Seal Runway Pavement, Surface Pavement Joints and Rehabilitate Runway) Yazoo County Airport – $144,000 (Update Airport Master […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rankin County, MS
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Brandon, MS
Brandon, MS
Government
State
Mississippi State
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
County
Rankin County, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants $700K for crime-reducing center in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Local organizers are pushing for a new center in Jackson that would focus on reducing crime in the city. The People’s Advocacy Institution is taking the lead on the plan. Leaders shared what they’re hoping to see this summer. While describing violence is as a “disease” that is infecting a community, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Job fair for CDL drivers, other careers held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Central Mississippi Transportation Connection (Trans-Con) and City of Jackson’s Jobs for Jacksonians program hosted a job fair on Thursday, June 2. Driver agencies at the job fair, which was being held at the Jackson Medical Mall, said the state is in need of CDL transit drivers. Agencies are also in […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Renovations underway at Mississippi National Guard’s JFH building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Tuesday, May 31, the Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters (JFH) building on Riverside Drive will undergo renovations. Construction traffic in and around the Belhaven community is expected to increase at different times throughout the construction project, which is expected to continue into the new year. The traffic increase is […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fetus found at Adams County industrial wastewater treatment plant

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County authorities recovered the remains of a 16-week-old fetus at the industrial wastewater treatment facility on River Terminal Road. The Natchez Democrat reported the fetus, which appears to have been discarded, was found inside a drainage system at the facility on Tuesday, May 31. Adams County Coroner James Lee recovered […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Wicker
WJTV 12

Non-profit wants to bring 3 charter schools to Adams County

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A non-profit wants to establish three new charter schools in Natchez-Adams County. The Natchez Democrat reported the applications for the schools were submitted on Friday. Marvin Jeter III, Ph.D., a member of Natchez United and the nonprofit Natchez-Adams Educational Development Foundation, submitted the application. The proposed charter schools include one for […]
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Madison County teachers to get raise after audit

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Teachers in the Madison County School District (MCSD) can expect to see a pay raise during the 2022-2023 school year following an audit of the district. The Northside Sun reported an audit was conducted to provide an overview of the district’s financial status. District leaders said the audit showed the […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Vicksburg mayor given added authority he says will help deal with crime

VICKSBURG, Miss. — Vicksburg city leaders have increased the mayor's power to temporarily shut down businesses that are sites of recurring crime problems. The Vicksburg Board of Aldermen and Mayor George Flaggs gave the Mayor's Office more authority to deal with what it calls civil emergencies. Flaggs said the expanded authority is a major step in dealing with crime.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Medical marijuana applications open in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wednesday, June 1 marks the first official day for online registration for all types of medical marijuana licenses. Applicants were able to apply as early as 8:00 a.m. The applications for licenses and registration for businesses, practitioners, patients, and work permits are available for applicants that qualify at. the Mississippi State […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Crisi#Kcs#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Mississippi Market Wholesale Show helps provide platform for businesses

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Market Wholesale Show took place on June 2 at the Mississippi Trade Mart in Jackson. The event is designed to bring Mississippi-based business owners and artisans together with retail buyers from around the region. “The business owners that are selling, they get a chance to showcase their product and […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

New special judge appointed in Jackson garbage contract case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 1, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed retired Court of Appeals Judge Larry E. Roberts as the special judge in the case of the Jackson City Council vs. Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba in the Hinds County Chancery Court. In early May, the mayor’s request for the Jackson garbage case to […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

NAS briefly closes main gate after ‘incident’

NAVAL AIR STATION MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The main gate at NAS Meridian was temporarily closed Thursday after a man with no military affiliation approached the gate in a vehicle and would not cooperate with security requests to exit the vehicle. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department was called to assist...
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

MDOT announces temporary lane closure on I-55 overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary lane closure on Interstate 55 North in Jackson. There will be alternating lane closures on I-55 North on the bridge over McDowell Road. Crews will make repairs to the bridge joint. The temporary closure will be from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

One injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – One person was injured during an 18-wheeler crash that happened on Interstate 59 northbound on Thursday, June 2. Hattiesburg police said an 18-wheeler and a car collided. The 18-wheeler then rolled over into the median, near Exit 65. Police said someone in the 18-wheeler was taken to a local hospital for […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

How to apply for 2022 Alligator Hunting permits in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hunters in Mississippi can now apply for permits for the 2022 Alligator Hunting Season. The application period will close on June 8 at 10:00 a.m. “So, there are seven alligator hunting zones. I would say that three zones are probably the most popular, that get the most applications, would be the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy