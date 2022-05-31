Body pulled from Milwaukee River Tuesday afternoon

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a cemetery in a Milwaukee suburb resulted in multiple victims. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. The Racine Journal Times reports that area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots. One woman said “it sounded like firecrackers.” Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.

RACINE, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO