Milwaukee, WI

Body pulled from Milwaukee River Tuesday afternoon

By Mike Spaulding
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – Police are investigating the death of a man who was pulled from the Milwaukee River...

wtmj.com

kytvnews.com

Multiple People Injured in Shooting at Wisconsin Cemetery During Funeral

4.nbcla.com— A shooting at a cemetery south of Milwaukee on Thursday afternoon resulted in multiple victims, police said. redstate.com—Multiple People Reportedly Injured in Shooting at Racine, Wisconsin Cemetery. Multiple shots were fired at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, Wisconsin, Thursday afternoon, reportedly during the funeral of a man who was killed by police last week, leaving five people injured, accord.
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

Police: 2 people shot in Wisconsin cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say two people have been shot at a cemetery south of Milwaukee. Racine police described the shooting Thursday as a “critical” incident and urged people to stay away. Police said multiple shots were fired in the direction of a funeral service. Sgt. Kristi Wilcox says a juvenille was treated and released and a second was flown to a hospital in Milwaukee. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, about 30 miles south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, said it was treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting.
RACINE, WI
wtmj.com

Police report multiple victims in Racine cemetery shooting

RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police say a shooting at a cemetery in a Milwaukee suburb resulted in multiple victims. Racine police said on social media that numerous shots were fired about 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Graceland Cemetery in Racine, south of Milwaukee. Ascension All Saints Hospital, which is next to the cemetery, is treating an undisclosed number of victims from the shooting. A hospital official says the facility is on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution” following the shooting. The Racine Journal Times reports that area residents said they heard 20 to 30 shots. One woman said “it sounded like firecrackers.” Police are asking people to avoid the area in west Racine around the cemetery.
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man's body pulled from Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE - A man's body was pulled from the Milwaukee River Tuesday afternoon, May 31. Officers responded around 2 p.m. to the area near Wisconsin and Plankinton. According to police, the man was in his late 20s to mid-30s. The cause of death is under investigation, but police said it...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Wauwatosa police: Missing woman last heard from on May 25

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wauwatosa police are asking the public to look out for a missing woman. Airiel Rodriguez, 30, is currently homeless and not from the area. She last contacted family May 25, which is uncommon for her. She is 5’2”, 110lbs with black hair, brown eyes and...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

35th and Silver Spring shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 35th and Silver Spring. It happened around 11:40 p.m. Police say a 22-year-old man was shot then returned fire toward the unknown suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sherman and Roosevelt rollover crash, Milwaukee men injured: police

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were injured, one seriously, in a rollover crash on the city's north side Wednesday afternoon, June 1. It happened near Sherman and Roosevelt around 3 p.m. According to police, a car crashed into an occupied parked car and rolled over. The driver of the rolled...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man, woman killed at 35th and Hampton, no answers a year later

MILWAUKEE - Thursday, June 2 would have been Kenyatta Cox's 25th birthday. Instead, his mother is pleading with the public for help to find his killer. A year later, Milwaukee police are still looking for the person(s) who killed Cox and a woman as they sat in a car near 35th and Hampton in January 2021.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shot fired into Milwaukee home; woman wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday, June 2 near 19th and Vienna. It happened around 3:15 a.m. Police say the suspect (s) shot into a residence – striking the 28-year-old Milwaukee woman. The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 teens arrested after Milwaukee shooting at 62nd and Villard

MILWAUKEE - Three teenagers, ages 14, 15 and 17, were arrested after they were seen in a vehicle leaving the scene of a shooting Wednesday, June 1 near 62nd and Villard. Police said the shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. A 19-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 40th and Cherry

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 18, was hurt in a shooting near 40th and Cherry Wednesday evening, June 1. Police said the shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. It's unclear what led to the shooting. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

38th and Townsend homicide, Milwaukee man charged

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide after a fatal shooting on the city's north side. Prosecutors say Travarus Pierce, 34, shot and killed a man following a dispute at an area gas station. He is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medical emergency leads to crash in Somers; driver dead

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. - Kenosha officials were called to the Village of Somers for a serious crash around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Initial reports indicated that a black 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on County Highway A, crossed the center line, and crashed into a utility pole in the north ditch line.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee armed robbery, suspect in custody

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Around 2 p.m. on June 2, police identified the suspect and took him into custody. Charges are pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office. Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying and locating the suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery near 27th and Morgan on May 31 around 8:30 a.m.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5th and Lapham homicide: Man died at scene, investigation ongoing

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday, June 1 near 5th and Lapham. It happened shortly before 11 p.m. Police say a 27-year-old Milwaukee man dead at the scene. Police said the victim was shot. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee police continue to seek...
MILWAUKEE, WI

