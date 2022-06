The following bookings were logged by the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office:. Steven Tavenner was arrested by the Narcotics Task Force and charged with 2 counts Possession of CDS Schedule I, Possession of CDS Schedule II, Use of Possess to Use Drug Paraphernalia, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. Steven was booked into the BPSO jail and bond was set at $54,000.00.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO