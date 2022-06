New England Patriots running back Damien Harris threw out the first pitch at Wednesday night’s Boston Red Sox game, showing off his arm in the process. Harris, was on-hand to do the honors, with the Red Sox taking on the Cincinnati Reds. This has been a busy offseason slate of games for Harris, as he has also been seen at Boston Celtics and Bruins playoff games over the past couple of months.

